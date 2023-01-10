MONTICELLO — The trial of one of three people charged with murder in the January 2021 death of a Hammond man moved forward Monday with opening statements and testimony from three witnesses, but without a jury, after the defendant waived that right.
About 30 people arrived for jury selection Monday at the Piatt County Courthouse, but after Judge Dana Rhoades finished preliminary instructions, Public Defender George Vargas asked for a meeting with prosecutors in her chambers.
After a few minutes, Rhoades returned to the bench, released the jury and asked the remaining participants to return at 1:30 p.m.
When the trial resumed, Rhoades announced that Jerome Schmidt, 18, had waived his right to a jury trial in the fatal shooting of Michael Brown, 64, instead opting for a bench trial.
Piatt County State’s Attorney Sarah Perry told the court that the testimony would show that Mr. Brown’s wife, Linda, received an alert from their home-security system around 3 a.m. on Jan. 26, 2021, and confirmed via video on her iPad that three people were walking around a shed on their property and peering into one of the garage windows.
She informed her husband, who went to investigate and was fatally shot by the intruders.
“Initially, it was a crime with no suspects,” Perry said. “Police interviewed many, many people in Hammond.”
The investigation was led by Illinois State Police, who used cellphone tower data to determine who was in the area at the time of the incident.
That search helped narrow down their suspects to the three defendants.
“At the end of the testimony, you will have a complete picture that Mr. Brown was a victim of a shooting because he interrupted a burglary,” Perry said.
Vargas reserved his right to make an opening statement until later in the trial.
Linda Brown, the first witness called, testified that she was having trouble sleeping and received an alert on her iPad. After seeing three individuals, she informed her husband.
“He put on his glasses and hearing aid and got his gun,” she said. “I told him ‘Please, be careful.’”
She said she then heard several gunshots and someone said, “We have to get (out of) here.”
She grabbed her phone and headed to the garage, where she found her husband bleeding.
“He told me to call for help,” she testified. “He told me that he was going to die. He said he couldn’t breathe.”
She said she grabbed a flannel shirt and tried to stop the bleeding, “but there were too many gunshots and too much blood.”
She held him until first responders arrived. Mr. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.
A neighbor, Mike Butler, testified that he heard the gunshots, looked out a bedroom window and saw one of the suspects run into a chain-link fence on the property. He testified that he heard four or five shots in rapid fire.
Testimony will resume this morning.
Schmidt faces 45 to 85 years in prison if convicted.
Sill awaiting trial are Blayton Cota, 20, of Granite City and a juvenile. A status hearing on Cota’s case is set for Jan. 23; a similar proceeding for the juvenile is set for Feb. 21.