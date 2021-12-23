URBANA — A Champaign 18-year-old who was wounded in a shooting at a business Tuesday afternoon was arrested Wednesday after his release from the hospital.
Randy Willis, who listed an address on Nathaniel Burch Drive, is expected to be formally charged next week with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of weapons.
He made an initial court appearance Thursday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum.
Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman said the charges stem from an incident at the Golden Hour convenience store, 301 Bloomington Road, at the intersection of Bloomington, Bradley Avenue and State Street.
At 1:50 p.m., police were sent there for a report of shots fired but no one was there when they arrived.
Surveillance video from the business showed a man came into the store and was having a conversation with a person who appeared to be leaving, later identified as Willis.
Willis then allegedly took a handgun from his jacket pocket and fired, prompting the other man to return fire and run to the back of the store. Willis was shot in the upper leg.
Willis then went back in the store, fired again and hobbled out, getting into a friend’s car. The driver of the sport utility vehicle that the other shooter had arrived in then fired shots at the car Willis got in.
A friend drove Willis to Carle Foundation Hospital, where police located that car. In the glove box, they found a loaded 9 mm handgun with a round of ammunition jammed in it.
Willis refused to speak with police. They continue to look for the other men involved in the shooting, one of about 250 in the city this year.
No other arrests have been made.
Hinman said Willis has no prior convictions.