URBANA — A Bradley 18-year-old who allegedly shot himself in the leg Tuesday at a Champaign home has been charged with weapons and drug offenses.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink told Judge Brett Olmstead in court Wednesday that Champaign police were sent to a home in the 1100 block of Baytowne Drive, where they found Marty Patnaude bleeding from a gunshot wound to his leg.
Patnaude told police he heard a sound in the living room about 12:30 a.m. and was shot when he went to check it out.
When he was unable to give a description of the shooter and refused to allow police to photograph his injuries or search the apartment, officers became suspicious.
They then talked to a relative of Patnaude, who told them he was awakened by Patnaude’s screaming. Patnaude told the relative he had shot himself and asked that person to hide his Glock semiautomatic handgun.
The relative had put it in a backpack in a closet; police recovered it.
In the bedroom where Patnaude was staying, police found a deflated air mattress with a hole in it consistent with him having been lying on it when the shot was fired.
Also in that room, police found suspected alprazolam tablets, psilocybin mushrooms, cocaine and more than $2,000 cash.
Patnaude was charged with armed violence for allegedly possessing and firing the gun at the same time he allegedly had drugs.
He was also charged with possession with intent to distribute look-alike drugs, a less-serious charge, until the drugs can be weighed and tested by a lab, Alferink said.
If convicted of the most serious of the charges, Olmstead told Patnaude he faces up to 30 years in prison.
He’s being held in lieu of $100,000 bond and was told to be back in court March 2 for a probable-cause hearing.