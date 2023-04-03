DANVILLE — Danville police are investigating a weekend drive-by shooting that injured a 19-year-old man and the unrelated death of a 64-year-old man that may have been a case of self-harm.
In the shooting incident, police were called to the 1600 block of East Fairchild Street at 1:27 p.m. Sunday on a report of shots fired in the area.
As officers were at the scene, they were notified that a 19-year-old Danville man had come to OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to both legs.
The victim told police he had been walking in the 1600 block of East Fairchild when an unknown person began shooting at him.
Investigation revealed that a maroon-colored Chevrolet sedan had been driving past the victim when someone began shooting at him from the back seat.
In the death case, police responded to the area of the 400 block of East Williams Street around 1:38 a.m. Monday to check on a man who was on the ground.
Police said they found a 64-year-old Danville man who was lying on the sidewalk unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead.
Based on several items belonging to the man and a note left at the scene, police said it appears the man intended to harm himself.
Investigation into both this death and the unrelated shooting continues.
Anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to call Danville police at 217-431-2250 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.