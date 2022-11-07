RANTOUL — Rantoul police arrested two men early Monday morning after a home was damaged by gunfire.
Luis Hernandez, 22, of Urbana and Bernardo Hernandez, 25, of the 1400 block of Harper Drive, Rantoul, were both arrested on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm. Luis Hernandez was also arrested on charges of possession of a firearm without a valid firearm owner’s identification card.
Both were taken to the Champaign County jail.
Police were called just before 1 a.m. for multiple reports of shots fired in the 800 block of St. Andrews Circle, Rantoul. Rantoul police Deputy Chief Rodney Sullivan said witnesses reported seeing a white SUV leaving the area at a high rate of speed after the shots.
About 20 minutes later, while officers were checking the area, a resident reported that his home had been struck by gunfire. Officers located evidence that included bullet casings in the area of the victim’s apartment.
Sullivan said no one was hurt. He said police believe the suspects and the man whose home was hit know one another.
Searching images from nearby license-plate readers, police located a possible suspect vehicle, which was heavily damaged, in the 1400 block of Harper Drive, Rantoul. Sullivan said an AR-15-style rifle was visible inside it.
Police were notified about 2 a.m. that a man had been brought to a hospital emergency room via private vehicle with injuries from a vehicle accident.
“Investigation revealed this subject was affiliated with the damaged vehicle located in the 1400 block of Harper Drive, Rantoul,” Sullivan said.
Luis Hernandez was interviewed and arrested. Police later arrested Bernardo Hernandez.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rantoul police at 217-893-5601 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.