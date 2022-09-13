URBANA — Two men were arrested and police are looking for a third in connection with a vehicle crash, a police pursuit and alleged weapons possession that led to school lockdowns late Monday afternoon.
Juvon Mays, 41, of Champaign, and Kenichi Townsend, 27, of Urbana, are expected to be formally charged Tuesday in connection with events that began about 4:30 p.m.
A release from Champaign police said members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force and Champaign police tried to stop a van that Mays was driving near the intersection of University and Goodwin avenues.
Detectives had information that the occupants may have been armed and initiated the stop for an alleged equipment violation.
Police spokesman Joe Lamberson said the van initially stopped, and after an officer got of their car to approach, it took off. Two minutes later, it got in a crash with a car at Vine and Washington streets in Urbana, near Urbana Middle School and Urbana High School.
Police said three men believed to be armed got out of the van and ran. The driver of the other car that was hit sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
As police converged on the crash scene, they found two women along with Mays and Townsend. They also found two guns in the Mays' and Townsend's reported path of flight.
Both men are convicted felons and as such are not allowed to possess weapons.
The women were questioned and released, but the third man was not found.
Police put both Urbana Middle and Urbana High School on soft lockdowns for about an hour while they took Mays and Townsend into custody and searched for the third person.
Authorities ask that anyone who might have information on him call Champaign police at 217-351-4545. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.