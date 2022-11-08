URBANA — Two Champaign men whom police found in an apartment where they also found guns have been charged with weapons offenses.
Court records show that both Omari Foster, 21, of the 1200 block of Paula Drive and Rolan Jones, 25, of the 200 block of Brookwood Drive have previous felony convictions that make them ineligible to have weapons.
Both were charged Tuesday with two counts each of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and one each of possession of a stolen firearm.
Champaign police reports said that about 10 p.m. Sunday, a man living in an apartment in the Hessel on the Park complex on Valley Road in Champaign was sitting at his desk working on his computer when he heard what sounded like a gunshot. A bullet fragment came through the ceiling, hit his keyboard and landed on the floor. He was not injured, but drywall covered his desk.
He also reported he heard crying from the apartment above him where the bullet had come from.
Police arrived to find Jones coming out of the apartment holding a puppy by its neck. He was arrested and said he was in the front room listening to music and heard no gunshots nor had any knowledge of guns in the apartment or who might have fired one.
A woman who identified herself as Jones’ girlfriend said police could find a gun in a back bedroom but that it was not hers and she had no information about it.
Foster told police he was visiting Jones and the woman and had been at the apartment for a few hours. He said he was unaware of a gun in the apartment and did not hear a gunshot.
In the back bedroom, police found two 9 mm handguns in a bag along with men’s clothing. One of the guns had been reported stolen from Aurora. Police also found several magazines with ammunition.
Judge Anna Benjamin set bond for each of the men at $250,000 after hearing that Jones had prior convictions for aggravated battery with a gun, theft and domestic battery and that Foster had just been sentenced to probation three weeks ago for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and had a prior juvenile adjudication for aggravated battery to a school employee.
Prosecutors chose not to charge the woman living in the apartment.
If convicted, the men face penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.