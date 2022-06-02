URBANA — Two women who admitted they battered two women who were in a vehicle with them late last year have been sentenced to two years of probation.
In return for guilty pleas to misdemeanor battery by Mia Naccaratto and Cassandra Nelson, both 19 and of the 600 block of East University Avenue, Champaign, more serious charges alleging they robbed their victims were dismissed.
The women admitted that on Dec. 28, each of them struck one of the two women with whom they were riding around in a car in Urbana.
An Urbana police report said the victims knew Naccaratto, who contacted them by text message to “hang out.”
They were driving around when Naccaratto asked the driver to stop so she could look for a bracelet in the car. When the driver stopped near Church and Harvey streets, Naccaratto and Nelson got out briefly, but when they got back in, they began hitting the driver and the other passenger.
Naccaratto allegedly pulled a knife and instructed Nelson to “get the pipe,” a street reference to a gun. The report said the victims fought off Naccaratto and Nelson, who got out of the car and ran with a phone belonging to one of the women.
When police found them, Nelson had two toy guns on her. Her phone was found in the victim’s car.
Nelson had no previous convictions while Naccaratto had juvenile adjudications for burglary to motor vehicle and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Each woman was also ordered to perform 100 hours of public service, get anger-management counseling and have no contact with the victims.