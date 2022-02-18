Want to weigh in? Submit a Letter to the Editor online
Watch the video: Tuesday's council meeting
CHAMPAIGN — Two days after a Champaign couple were scolded by two city council members after voicing concerns over a shooting in their neighborhood, Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen issued a statement of regret to the citizenry.
“As a Mayor, I have worked very hard to create a space at our council meetings where community members feel safe in approaching Council and speaking,” she said. “I view the responsibility to listen to the public as one of our most important duties and I take this responsibility very seriously.”
Her statement came mid-afternoon, hours after The News-Gazette’s story about the Tuesday council brouhaha was published.
“On Tuesday, the Morrs and the community were left with the impression that individuals petitioning their government were not welcome, and I can not let this impression stand,” she wrote.
Toward the end of Tuesday’s council meeting, Albert and Claudia Morr approached the podium to address the council about shots fired into their home early in the afternoon of Feb. 4 in the 1600 block of West University Avenue.
Police said occupants of two vehicles were shooting at each other in a dispute that apparently started at a gas station a block west of the Morrs’ home. No injuries were reported. Police have made little progress in identifying suspects.
After describing the damage to their house and their relief that they weren’t home, the Morrs applauded the council for addressing Champaign’s shooting epidemic with social programs and urged hiring more police officers.
When they were finished, council member Alicia Beck asked Feinen to be recognized and made remarks that suggested the Morrs, who are White, were latecomers to the issues who apparently didn’t care about minorities being harmed.
“It’s been happening in neighborhoods that are predominantly Black and Brown. But until it happened to a White neighborhood, certain people don’t come forward and don’t care,” Beck said.
“I want you to come in because you are concerned about Black and Brown babies being shot in the street. And that’s what I want to hear. Period,” she said, while hitting her desk with a fist.
Fellow council member Michael Foellmer, who represents the district where the Morrs live, said he wanted to “second” what Beck had said.
A stunned Albert Morr was not given a chance to respond to Beck or Foellmer since public comment was closed.
In Feinen’s statement, she avoided any mention of Beck or Foellmer or what they said in the meeting but urged respect for differing opinions.
“In our democracy, the First Amendment gives both the public and elected officials the right to speak at meetings, and it is important that each person be respected and given the opportunity to provide their perspective,” she wrote. “Although I spoke with the Morrs after the meeting, I wish that I had the presence of mind to speak from the dais on Tuesday, so it was clear that I did not agree that the Morrs’ comments were not welcomed.
“I should have publicly supported them and recognized the courage it took for them to come forward. I care deeply for all members of our community who are put in harm’s way by senseless violence. The issues raised by the Morrs regarding gun violence in our community are important and their perspective should not be ignored.”
Feinen went on to say that she welcomes anyone at city council meetings who is “willing to use their voice … and be engaged in the real work going on to diminish community gun violence.”
Late Thursday, Beck and Foellmer released a statement saying they “regret that members of our community feel that our recent public comments lacked respect for their concerns.”
“That is not at all the case,” they wrote. “As was stated on Tuesday night, we are grateful that community members show up to provide their opinions. Together, we can all make a difference for the most vulnerable citizens of our community.”