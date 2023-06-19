DANVILLE — Two people were injured in separate shooting incidents over the weekend in Danville, police said.
In the first incident, officers said they were called to the 0-100 block of South State Street at 3:24 p.m. Friday for a report of a gunshot victim and found an 18-year-old with a gunshot wound to his leg.
The youth told police he was standing along South State Street when an unknown Black male began shooting at him.
The shooter was further described as wearing black pants and a blue shirt who left the area on a bicycle, police said.
The victim was taken to the hospital, and his wound wasn’t life-threatening, police said.
In the second incident, police were called to the 1000 block of Koehn Drive at 7:53 p.m. Saturday and found a 46-year-old Danville man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
The victim said he had been in his home when two men entered and tried to rob him.
He said he was shot during the incident, and the intruders left in an unknown direction.
The robbers were described as Black men wearing dark clothing.
Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition Monday.
Both shootings remain under investigation.
Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call Danville police at 217-431-2250 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Vermilion County Crime stoppers at 217-446-8477.