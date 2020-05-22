TUSCOLA — A Virden couple were seriously injured Friday when their motorcycle crashed into a pickup truck in Douglas County.
A release from Illinois State Police said at 11:32 a.m., Charles D. Rinker and Darlene Rinker, both 68, were headed east on U.S. 36 about 3 miles west of Tuscola when, for an unknown reason, Charles Rinker, the driver, crashed into the rear of a pickup truck that was stopped at a stop sign at County Road 610 East.
Darlene Rinker was airlifted and Charles Rinker was taken by ambulance to an area hospital. The driver of the pickup, Nathan Hershberger, 45, of Tuscola, was not hurt.
Police issued Charles Rinker a ticket for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.