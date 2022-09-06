URBANA — Two Rantoul men have been charged with a Class X drug felony following their arrests Friday at their home.
A report from the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force said that Trayon Parker, 30, and Joseph D. Wood, 33, were inside a home in the 500 block of Eden Park, Rantoul, about 5:50 p.m. Friday when task force members, accompanied by SWAT members, served a search warrant.
The report said officers found about 23.4 grams of suspected crack cocaine in different bags, $1,280 cash and scales in the house. Police had obtained the search warrant following undercover buys made from Parker, the report said.
Each of the men was charged with possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine. Because of the amount of cocaine found, they face a mandatory prison term of between six and 30 years if convicted.
Court records show Parker has prior convictions for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, obstructing justice, unlawful use of weapons, driving under suspension, domestic battery and consumption of alcohol by a minor.
Wood had a single previous misdemeanor conviction for driving under the influence.
Parker was released after posting 10 percent of a $50,000 bond. Wood posted 10 percent of a $25,000 bond and was also released over the weekend.