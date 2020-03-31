URBANA — Urbana police remind the public that it’s always a bad idea to leave a car running with no one in it, especially as they investigate five vehicle thefts in less than two weeks.
About 4:20 p.m. Sunday, officers were told a vehicle had been stolen from a driveway in the 600 block of Glover Street and that the owner had found it in a parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2500 block of East Washington Street.
When officers arrived, they spotted two teen boys inside the vehicle.
The boys ran but were quickly caught and arrested.
One is a 15-year-old from Urbana while the other is a 14-year-old from Champaign.
Both were charged Monday with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and were ordered held in detention until an April 22 hearing, according to State’s Attorney Julia Rietz.
The Urbana Police Department has responded to five reports of stolen vehicles since March 17, four of them in southeast Urbana.
Across town, Champaign police Lt. Bruce Ramseyer said his department has received five reports of stolen vehicles since March 15.
In at least three, the keys were left in the vehicles, he said.
Police remind citizens that they should not leave unattended vehicles running or with keys in them, as that makes it quite easy for them to be stolen.
Urbana police ask anyone with information, photographs or video recordings that could help them solve these vehicle thefts to call them at 217-384-2320.
Detectives will arrange to meet with witnesses privately.
For the Champaign thefts, call Champaign police at 217-351-4545.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.