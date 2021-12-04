CISCO — Two Macon County women died in a two-car collision Friday in western Piatt County.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Dawn Duncan, 76, of Decatur, and her passenger, Trucilla Enz-McLaughlin, 74, of Argenta, were pronounced dead at Carle Hospital after 4 p.m.
Piatt County Sheriff Mark Vogelzang said the preliminary investigation indicated that Ms. Duncan was driving a vehicle that collided with a second vehicle shortly after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Piatt County roads 0 E and 1300 N, which is the line between Piatt and Macon counties and is about 4 miles west of Allerton Park.
Ms. Duncan was northbound on the county line road and Mason Boyd, 20, of Cisco was westbound on 1300 N when their cars collided at the unmarked intersection.
One of the women was taken by helicopter to Carle and the other by ambulance, Vogelzang said.
Boyd was taken to Kirby Hospital in Monticello where he was treated and released.
Vogelzang said an state police accident reconstructionist has been asked to help.
No tickets were issued.