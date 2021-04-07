URBANA -- A 2-year-old boy is expected to survive injuries he received when his east Urbana home was hit by gunfire Tuesday night, for the second time in four months.
Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said a house in the 700 block of Scottswood Drive was hit multiple times around 8:15 p.m.
Investigations Lt. Curt Apperson said authorities think the house was the target of the shooter or shooters, even though two other homes and a vehicle nearby were also hit by gunfire.
“This house was shot at in December,” Apperson said.
Two adults -- a man and a woman -- and two children, including the toddler who was hit, were inside Tuesday night when the gunfire penetrated the home from the outside.
They immediately called 911 and a deputy drove the baby to the hospital in his squad car. Apperson declined to give details of his injuries other than to say he will likely survive.
Because of the prior shooting, sheriff’s investigators are working to determine what is new damage.
No arrests have been made.
Investigators would like anyone in the area who has video surveillance to share it with the sheriff’s office. Anyone with information is asked to call 217-384-1213. Those who wish to remain anonymous should contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.