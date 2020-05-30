KING, Wis. — A recent Champaign Central graduate died Saturday morning in Wisconsin when the canoe he was riding in capsized.
Drew Adams, 18, of Champaign was pronounced dead at the scene by Lincoln County Coroner Paul C. Proulx. The incident occurred on Lake Alice in the town of King, about 75 miles southwest of Green Bay.
According to a release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, its dispatch center received a call at 1:30 a.m. reporting a missing boater from a capsized canoe. Local dive teams recovered Adams' body later in the morning.
“At this time, the investigation shows this is an accidental drowning," the release said. "No other contributing factors are known at this time."
The news release indicates the emergency call “advised that two people had been in the canoe, which had capsized, and that one of the occupants was able to swim to shore.” The release does not include a name of the second occupant.
Adams, the son of Harold and Prudence Adams, played football and baseball at Champaign Central. He graduated earlier this week, and a tweet posted by his father a week ago includes images of Drew and other 2020 Central graduates involved in a small neighborhood parade.
In response to Adams’ death, Central Principal Joe Williams sent an email Saturday morning to the student body.
"Today, we received tragic news that one of our students, Drew Adams, 2020 Central graduate, died from injuries he suffered during a boating accident last night in Wisconsin,” he said in the email. “Drew’s death has had a major impact on our students, staff and community, and our thoughts are with his family in this difficult time.”
Williams said in the email that Central is offering virtual and phone meetings with its crisis team for students affected by Adams’ death.