URBANA — A Champaign man who left his fingerprints behind when he robbed a gambling-parlor employee at gunpoint last year is headed to prison for 21 years.
Cornelius Tapscott, 37, whose last known address was in the 1300 block of Hanover Drive, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to armed robbery.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said on Oct. 11, Tapscott went into Lacy’s Place, 1710 W. Bradley Ave., C, and after using hand sanitizer at the request of an employee, reached in a bag and pulled out a gun.
Tapscott pointed the gun at the woman and demanded the money in the register “before I blow your brains out.”
The employee turned over the cash and Tapscott left, but not before touching the counter.
Latent fingerprints lifted from that countertop were later matched to Tapscott, who Alferink said had previous convictions for criminal sexual assault, unlawful restraint and domestic battery.
Although he denied ever entering the business, Tapscott could offer police no reason why his fingerprints would have been in the business.
Tapscott was given credit on his sentence for 216 days already served. He is eligible for day-for-day good time on his sentence.