URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he was armed at the same time he had cocaine is headed to prison for 23 years.
Stevon Moore-Greer, 33, whose last known address was in the 1300 block of Hedge Road, pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to a single count of armed violence.
He admitted that on June 28, 2022, he had a semiautomatic pistol fitted with a laser sight in a car in which he also had several small bags of cocaine apparently intended for sale.
Members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force had seen Moore-Greer involved in what they believed to be a drug transaction, then stopped his vehicle in the 1600 block of West Bradley Avenue in Champaign.
A Task Force report said Moore-Greer struggled with officers trying to arrest him to such a degree that a Taser was used to get him in handcuffs. Four officers received cuts and abrasions during the struggle.
Police found the loaded gun on the ground by where they had been struggling with Moore-Greer. The gun had previously been reported stolen.
The combination of the drugs and the gun qualified Moore-Greer for the Class X felony charge, which carries a mandatory prison term of up to 30 years.
In return for Moore-Greer’s guilty plea in that case, Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink agreed to dismiss a 2020 criminal case in which Moore-Greer was charged with possession with intent to sell cocaine, also a Class X felony, and a 2021 case in which he was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
He was given credit on his sentence for approximately 13 months already served. Rosenbaum agreed to recommend Moore-Greer for drug treatment while he’s imprisoned.
Alferink said he had previous convictions for aggravated criminal sexual abuse, criminal sexual assault, resisting arrest and battery.