OGDEN — For 24 years, Jim Esworthy of Ogden has used all the pain of losing his only two daughters to a drunken driver to fuel something positive.
“I never imagined,” he said of the good that would come out of Journey, a foundation he formed in July 1997 to give police better tools to combat impaired drivers.
On June 8, 1997, a Kankakee man with a history of drunken driving broadsided the car that he, wife Barb, daughters Jennifer, 22, and Jackie, 18, and Jennifer’s fiancé, Daryl Brower, were in on U.S. 45 near Chebanse.
Jim and Barb Esworthy were seriously injured. Jennifer, whom they called J.J., and Jackie died on the road. Brower also received broken ribs, cuts and bruises.
A month later, supported by many friends, the Esworthys launched Journey for the specific purpose of buying cameras for police squad cars so that drunken drivers could be recorded immediately and the information used to prosecute them.
On Tuesday, Journey will give another $20,000 to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and the University of Illinois Police Department, the two beneficiaries of years of the organization’s generosity.
“It’s right around $174,000,” Jim said of the running total given to the two departments.
The Esworthys lived in Ogden, which is under the jurisdiction of the sheriff’s office. J.J. had recently graduated from the University of Illinois and Jackie had been admitted for the fall 1997 semester.
“Funding like this is very meaningful,” said Sheriff Dustin Heuerman. “It not only helps to provide needed resources, but also shows the community is willing to partner with the sheriff’s office to help make our roadways safer.”
UI police Chief Alice Cary called Journey a “pre-eminent example of what we can do when we work together.”
“It takes a tenacious and fiercely good-willed kind of person to turn a tragedy like what the Esworthys experienced and channel that energy into something beneficial for the community,” she said. “It’s quite likely that lives have been saved because they were able to do that.”
Now 81, Jim continues as the treasurer of Journey. Also on the board with him are other friends, including J.E. Miller and his sister Jo, whose family was also disrupted years ago by a drunken driver, and Ross and Carolyn Brower, whose son Daryl was going to marry J.J.
But Jim’s right-hand woman and Journey co-founder, Barb, died in September 2019.
In a completely serendipitous way — call it divine intervention — they got a gift of sorts while Barb was near death in Carle Foundation Hospital that month.
Jim was heading home for the evening when he saw a woman in the hall pushing her husband in a wheelchair and overheard them talking about the complexities of getting out of the building through the ongoing construction.
He was poised to offer help when she asked if he was Jim Esworthy, “the father of those girls who were killed,” recognizing him from previous news reports.
“I’ve been wanting to talk to you for so many years but hated to call you because I didn’t want to bring it up,” he recalled her saying.
But what Jim Esworthy heard next from the mouths of Judy and Paul Bottorff of Quincy, formerly of Crescent City, gladdened his heart.
“My husband and I came on that crash right after it happened,” Judy Bottorff told him.
Jim recalled he was on the ground, Barb was wandering in a daze, Jackie had died instantly from a broken neck, and J.J., they were told, was in a muddy cornfield, unresponsive.
Judy Bottorff told him her husband went to Jackie, knelt by her and covered her with his coat as a light rain was coming down.
She told him “I went to the other girl (J.J.). I knelt down by her and she talked to me,” he said.
“I said, ‘Really?’ We were told that neither girl regained consciousness, so that is all new information for Barb and me,” Jim told the good Samaritans who have daughters about the ages of J.J. and Jackie.
Although the Bottorffs were in a hurry to leave the hospital, Jim said he called her later and learned that J.J.’s last labored words were concern for her family and her fiancé.
Instead of leaving the hospital that night, Jim returned to his wife’s room and excitedly shared that small bit of information with her. Knowing their daughter had not died alone “just made Barb and I feel better.”
“Barb said, ‘Boy, Jim, there are still good people in this world. I hope you told them how much we appreciated what they did,’” he said, assuring her that he had.
Barb’s death and the isolation brought on six months later by the pandemic was a “double whammy” to Jim.
Last fall, he was one of the more than 20,300 Champaign County residents to contract COVID-19. He has since recovered with no obvious consequences.
The considerate retired farmer for years has attended funerals to comfort others who have lost loved ones to drunken drivers. He’s shared his family’s story with high school students at prom and graduation time to make them think twice about drinking and driving. He and other Journey members have helped strengthen state laws.
The pandemic interrupted Journey’s ability to make its donations to the departments in a public manner, something they like to do to remind folks they are still active.
Journey gets ongoing support from the 4-H House on the UI campus, where J.J. lived and Jackie planned to live. Since their deaths, scores of young women who never knew them have planned and executed fundraisers for the organization.
Jim worries about the future of Journey when he and his fellow board members are gone. But as a farmer, he said, “I have to be an optimist.”
“I’m doing the best I can for Jennifer and Jackie and Barb,” he said.