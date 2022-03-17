CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign man was shot and killed Wednesday night in the western part of the city.
Champaign police were called to the 400 block of Ginger Bend Drive and found Brandon McClendon, 25, outside an apartment with gunshot wounds to his torso.
Officers gave him first aid until he could be taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where he was pronounced dead at 7:31 p.m.
Police said they canvassed the surrounding area in west Champaign and found a crime scene at a nearby apartment building in the same block. Police continue to investigate.
The death is Champaign's first fatal shooting in 2022.
Coroner Duane Northrup identified the victim Thursday and said an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.
There have been more than two dozen confirmed reports of shots fired in Champaign this year. This marks the fourth shooting death in Champaign County in 2022.
Champaign Police ask that anyone with information to contact them at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.