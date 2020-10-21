URBANA — After more than two decades, authorities now know whose remains were found in a farm field near Thomasboro just before planting season in 1995.
What they don’t know is who killed Keri Lyn Wyant, why she was killed and why she was some 150 miles from what had been her home.
“It’s important that any suspicious death be investigated to our fullest ability. We owe it to her and to her family to bring them closure,” Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said at Tuesday’s news conference at the coroner’s office.
Coroner Duane Northrup and sheriff’s investigator Dwayne Roelfs, who have done the heavy lifting to identify remains found May 1, 1995, in a no-till cornfield southwest of Thomasboro, were with the sheriff.
Thanks to their footwork, and the generous donation of a television company that produces shows about unidentified people to finance a DNA profile, the few bones found in the field were identified as having come from Miss Wyant, who would be 49 today.
She was 23 or 24 when she went missing, although given her lifestyle, no one officially reported her missing.
“It certainly does seem like she was moving around a lot,” Roelfs said.
A year ago, Northrup, Roelfs and Heuerman announced that they had enough information to conclude from isotopes taken from tooth enamel and a rib among the remains that the woman likely hailed from and lived in the Midwest.
When genetic genealogists confirmed her identity in late April through DNA extracted from the bones compared with DNA uploaded to open source genealogy sites, it turns out the isotopes were right.
Northrup said they learned Miss Wyant was born in Galesburg in October 1971. She attended high school in Galva in southern Henry County, just northeast of Galesburg, but never graduated.
Her parents, still living, said she left home around the age of 14 to live with other relatives for a short period, then possibly moved from that home to a shelter for poor people in Peoria.
Her whereabouts were mostly unknown from late 1985 to 1989, but the investigators, aided by other police agencies in western Illinois, learned that she worked at several fast-food places from 1989 to 1994.
Those included Gustavo’s Tacos, the Market Street Cafe, and Taco House in Galva; Hardee’s in Galesburg; somewhere in Abingdon; Dunkin Donuts and BJs Restaurant in Peoria; and even a gas station/restaurant in Fina, Texas.
Most of the people who managed those places could not be found, but Northrup and Roelfs are hoping that some co-worker along the way might have a piece of information that could help them find her killer.
Last year, they reported that she died either by blunt-force trauma or multiple gunshots but declined to address the cause of her death on Tuesday, citing the ongoing criminal investigation.
Detectives also found a former friend of Miss Wyant, who said she reappeared in Galesburg in early 1994 and was pregnant.
She gave birth to a son in May 1994 but gave him to the friend with whom she was living in Kewanee when she decided to join a carnival operating at the Henry County Fair in Cambridge, Ill. (The detectives later learned that her son was killed in a 2001 bicycle accident.)
It was that carnival that could have brought her to Champaign County, since the operator had bookings at the Fisher Fair in late July 1994 as well as in Springfield at the Sangamon County Fair and the Granite City Celebration.
After Labor Day 1994, the carnival company headed south to the Little Rock, Ark., area. (The previously mentioned isotopes had suggested she may have lived long term in northern Arkansas.)
Northrup said the owner of the carnival company did not remember Miss Wyant and could not locate employment records from 1994.
Northrup said he, Roelfs and Tim Beckett, another Champaign County sheriff’s investigator, personally delivered the news of Miss Wyant’s remains being identified to her parents in August.
They had virtually no contact with her since 1985 when she moved out of their western Illinois home.
“So much time had gone by. They were surprised and gave us what information they could,” said Roelfs, including confirmatory samples of DNA.
Although the identification of the remains is huge, the detectives and the coroner need more.
“We are looking for anybody who may have known her or worked with her,” Northrup said.
Heuerman said no detail is too small, and he asks anyone who has information to call his office at 217-384-1213.
“Hopefully, between her picture and her history, somebody would say, ‘I remember her,’” the sheriff said. “Think of how far we’ve come since we stood up here a year ago.”