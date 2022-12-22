URBANA — A former Champaign man described by a prosecutor as a major supplier of weapons in a series of retaliatory shootings that plagued the community beginning in 2014 and continued for a few years has been sentenced to 27 years in prison.
Kenneth B. Williams, 37, who last lived in Bloomington, argued artfully but apparently not persuasively enough to Judge Randy Rosenbaum on Wednesday that he was a changed man and deserved a sentence closer to the minimum of six years for being an armed habitual criminal rather than 60.
Williams has represented himself in two trials for being an armed habitual criminal and was convicted in both, the latest conviction being in August. He must serve 23 years of that sentence, which will begin in February 2024 after he has completed another for that same crime that he received from a 2015 case.
Williams was found guilty of possessing a gun with a laser sight on May 4, 2016, that police found in his path of flight in Champaign. As a convicted felon, he is not allowed to have guns. And because he was out on bond in another armed-habitual-criminal case at the time he had the gun, he must serve the sentences consecutively.
To aggravate his sentence, Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar, who has been prosecuting Williams’ cases for at least six years, presented evidence linking Williams to an April 13, 2016, shootout on Hedge Road in Champaign.
Police and witnesses testified at earlier hearings and again Wednesday that that shooting was in retaliation for the April 2015 murder of Williams’ brother, Arsenio Carter, in Champaign. They said Williams was gunning for a man that he perceived got a pass from the criminal-justice system for his role as a lookout in Mr. Carter’s killing.
David Beverly, 35, is serving a 65-year sentence for shooting Mr. Carter.
Lozar called the incident on Hedge Road a “running gun battle” in the middle of the day in a densely populated subdivision.
To aggravate Williams' sentence, Lozar also had jail Lt. Josh Sapp testify about a Sept. 7, 2016, incident at the county jail in which Williams was one of several men who took part in beating another inmate who belonged to an opposing gang shortly after that man arrived. He had been talking about Mr. Carter’s murder, Sapp said.
“You can’t put fresh meat in the lion’s den and expect us not to eat,” Sapp recalled Williams telling him at the time.
On cross-examination by Williams, Sapp agreed that the Kenneth Williams jailed today is “fairly laid back and lackadaisical for the most part” compared to the angry Kenneth Williams of 2016.
In his attempt to lessen his sentence, Williams called five employees who now work at the county jail to comment on his demeanor during the time he’s been there, starting in 2015 up to the present.
Capt. Karee Voges, the jail superintendent, testified that she’s known Williams for most of the 19 years she has worked there and has had no issues with him. She described Williams as a leader with whom she’s discussed personalities and “asked for your help (with inmates) because of your status on the streets.”
While not effusive in their responses, the other corrections employees agreed that Williams has been much more laid back, respectful and helpful in the almost two years he’s been back in the county jail.
The sentencing was Williams’ second for the same offense.
He had been convicted in 2019 and sentenced by now-retired Judge Tom Difanis to 30 years in prison. However, in 2021, a state appeals court threw out his earlier conviction, finding that Difanis failed to give him the proper admonitions in 2019 when Williams decided to fire his attorney and represent himself.
That sent the case back to Champaign County and Rosenbaum.
Lozar argued again that Williams deserved the previously imposed sentence of 30 years.
“He is deeply and inextricably linked to all this firearm violence,” the prosecutor said.
Lozar laid out in excruciating detail Williams’ links to several area gang-related shootings and murders that began in 2014 with the murder of Rakim Vineyard.
He said in 2016, Williams agreed to help police with some of those crimes, then later recanted statements he made “to prolong his trial so he could get out of custody and get his own justice for the death of his brother.”
Calling Williams a “vigilante,” the prosecutor described instances of Williams threatening and beating people on the streets to get information about his brother’s murder.
“He is extremely intelligent, charming and charismatic," Lozar argued. "When one turns that to using firearms illegally, it makes him significantly more dangerous, more deadly."
Lozar also cited Williams’ lengthy criminal history to support his request.
Williams said he understood Lozar’s argument about him wanting street justice for his brother but maintained that “the state has not done its job” in prosecuting others on the periphery of his brother’s murder.
He named other local criminals he deemed to be dangerous who have gotten “the biggest breaks” on their cases.
“I’m not these men. I’ve never been these men,” he said, calling himself a “family man.”
Williams said he has changed significantly over the years thanks to his ability to learn to reach out for help.
“I didn’t use my education, or I wouldn’t be here," he said. "I didn’t ask for help (early on) because in my community, if you ask for help, you are perceived as weak.
“I’m trying to be part of the solution,” he said of his leadership at the jail in counseling younger men accused of violent crimes.
Rosenbaum praised Williams for fighting “valiantly” as his own attorney. Unlike many defendants who try to represent themselves who “have no clue and are rude, offensive and interrupt and waste the court’s time,” Rosenbaum said Williams was in a league of his own.
“He has been respectful, dignified, professional, files the appropriate motions and does a fine job," he said.
Still, the judge said, he could not overlook Williams’ 20-year criminal history that included drug and weapons convictions and his involvement in crimes committed by others.
“I am aware of the Rakim Vineyard’s murder that started a series of retaliatory shootings for both sides. His involvement was peripheral, but he became more active after his brother was murdered," Rosenbaum said.
The judge dismissed any notion that he could consider what had happened to other criminals, saying he had to judge Williams on his own actions.
A minimum sentence would deprecate the seriousness of what he had done, Rosenbaum said.
“I truly believe Mr. Williams is on the path to rehabilitation," he said. "He appears to have turned his life around and stayed out of trouble and helped law enforcement.”