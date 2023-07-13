CHAMPAIGN — More than 30 burglaries have been reported to University of Illinois police since June 1, and three people believed to have been responsible for at least a dozen of them have been arrested, according to UI police.
Burglars have largely targeted unlocked vehicles, vacant apartments and construction sites, police said.
One recent arrest was made around 2 a.m. Wednesday when a Mahomet officer stopped a vehicle that UI police were seeking in connection with an earlier burglary.
Mahomet police told UI police that they had the vehicle, and its teenage driver acknowledged involvement in 10 to 15 vehicle burglaries, UI police said.
A 20-year-old man was arrested July 5 for his involvement in several burglaries near campus, with one of them involving several thousands of dollars worth of tools taken from a construction site and another involving cash and credit cards stolen from a vehicle, UI police said.
A third arrest on Monday came immediately after a burglary at an apartment in the 600 block of South First Street, Champaign, in which a laptop computer, video-gaming system and cannabis products were taken from an apartment.
UI police are continuing to seek information related to solved or unsolved campus-area burglaries.
Anyone with information can contact UI police at 217-333-1216 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.