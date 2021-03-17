URBANA — Three Urbana females were criminally charged Wednesday in connection with a fight at a Tolono mobile home park during which two women were stabbed.
Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman said the Monday night brawl started over a Facebook post and involved at least seven women, pepper spray, punches thrown and one woman possibly losing vision in one eye.
The attack at The Oaks on U.S. 45 on Tolono’s south side ended when a neighbor came out with a baseball bat, prompting the suspected aggressors to flee, she said.
Charged with aggravated battery and mob action were Amayra Hearnes, 18, of the 200 block of Apple Tree Drive; Faith Smith, 19, of the 2000 block of Easy Street; and Tionna Winn, 18, of the 1600 block of Melrose Valley Court.
Laying out the facts so Judge Adam Dill could set bond for the women, Hinman said the three defendants were waiting in a vehicle when three other women arrived at the home of another Monday evening at The Oaks to have dinner.
The trio who were waiting reportedly got out and became aggressive. Hearnes allegedly sprayed pepper spray while Winn allegedly was the first person to begin throwing punches. All three women joined in the fight, the prosecutor said.
Hinman said Hearnes allegedly used a sharp pointed object to stab one woman in the head several times, prompting the relative that woman was there to visit to come out of her home in an attempt to intervene.
Hearnes then allegedly stabbed that woman, 55, in the eye. She had to undergo surgery at Carle and may be unable to see out of her eye again, Hinman told the judge.
The fight ended when a neighbor emerged carrying a baseball bat, which prompted the alleged attackers to leave.
Tolono police responded and Deputy Chief John Brown said initial information from Hearnes was that she was never in Tolono and knew nothing about the fight. Smith told police that the alleged victims started the fight and that there were additional people attacking them. Winn gave no statement.
The aggravated-battery charges against Hearnes, Smith and Winn allege that they stabbed or otherwise struck four women, while the mob action alleges they worked in concert to beat them.
Dill set bond for Hearnes at $250,000, for Winn at $25,000 and for Smith at $10,000 and gave them dates to return to court.
If convicted of the more serious aggravated-battery charges, they face potential penalties ranging from probation to two to five years in prison.