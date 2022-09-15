URBANA — One man and two women were in police custody Thursday afternoon in Urbana following a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 74 that originated in Vermilion County.
However, police were trying to learn their identities and sort out what happened.
Urbana police Lt. Dave Smysor said his officers and Champaign County sheriff’s deputies were first alerted at 1:42 p.m. that there was a silver sedan heading west on I-74 near the exit for Rankin and Fithian that was being pursued by Vermilion County deputies for allegedly pointing a gun at passing motorists.
Smysor said the car was reported going up to 80 mph through a construction zone near St. Joseph before it got off I-74 at the University Avenue exit.
As the car headed west on University, it wrecked in a ditch near Guardian Drive on the north side of the road around 2 p.m. That prompted the closure of the westbound lanes of University in that area for about 30 minutes.
The male driver refused to get out and had to be pulled from the car.
Smysor said the driver also refused to give his name and was taken to the Champaign County Jail. He was expected to be transferred to Vermilion County.
Two women in the car with him were also taken into custody.
Smysor said he was unaware of where the alleged gun-pointing that prompted the pursuit happened.