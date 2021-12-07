CHAMPAIGN — Police are investigating the possibility that smash-and-grab burglaries early Sunday at three T-Mobile stores in Champaign and Urbana are related.
An Urbana police report said as police were dealing with a shooting early Sunday at Lincoln Square Mall, there was an alarm at 12:53 a.m. at the T-Mobile store, 110 E. University Ave.
Within 30 seconds, two people had smashed the front door, entered and stole at least nine cellphones valued at about $8,000, the report said. It’s believed they were men but the only description was that they were wearing puffy coats. One carried a backpack.
Forty minutes later, at 1:33 a.m., a Champaign police report said unidentified peoples smashed the front door of the T-Mobile store at 61 E. Marketview Drive and stole three electronic watches.
Seven minutes after that, at 1:40 a.m., two unidentified people damaged a door at the T-Mobile store at 2504 N. Prospect Ave. and stole a cellphone.
That report said one had on a black jacket and black pants, was wearing a mask and gloves and had an orange book bag. The second person was wearing a black puffy jacket, gray pants, a mask and gloves.
Anyone with information on any of these burglaries is urged to contact Urbana police at 217-384-2320 or Champaign police at 217-351-4545 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.