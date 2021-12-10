CHAMPAIGN — Who wants to be Champaign’s next police chief?
So far, 33 candidates have applied for the job, a city official said Thursday.
The first application deadline passed Nov. 24, with applications being received from candidates across the U.S., said city spokesman Jeff Hamilton.
Candidates can still apply until a new chief is selected, “so if that perfect person is out there, they are still able to apply,” he said.
The next chief will replace Anthony Cobb, who resigned effective Aug. 6 after nine years in that position.
The applications are now being reviewed by Baker Tilly US, a recruitment firm the city hired.
City Manager Dorothy David was pleased at the level of response and quality of the applicants, according to Hamilton.
City officials are hopeful they can meet the timeline for replacing Cobb that was previously announced, which includes bringing in finalists for interviews next month and having a new chief in place by late February, he said.
The city began accepting applications in October after developing a recruitment profile that included input from the community.
According to the recruitment profile, the next chief will earn a salary between $139,229 and $187,962, plus benefits.