34-year-old man pronounced dead at scene of Rantoul shooting
RANTOUL — A 34-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting incident Sunday afternoon in Rantoul, police say.
The unidentified man was among two people found shot when Rantoul police responded at 1:39 p.m. Sunday to multiple calls about a shooting in the 1100 block of Falcon Drive.
The second individual, a 15-year-old male, "is believed to have sustained non-life-threatening injuries," police said, and was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
There is no suspect information at this time, Rantoul police said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Rantoul police at 217-892-2103 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.
Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest in any Champaign County homicide, $2,500 for tips leading to an arrest in any felony involving a gun in Champaign County, and up to $1,000 for tips leading to arrests in other crimes.