THOMASBORO — Four Rantoul residents sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon north of Thomasboro.
Illinois State Police Sgt. Christopher Watson said at 3:47 p.m., Emory S. Green, 84, was driving a 2018 Buick LaCrosse west on County Road 2700 N about 2 miles north of Thomasboro and was trying to cross U.S. 45 when he pulled out in front of a 2007 Nissan Altima being driven by Ashley D. Brandon, 37.
Both drivers and their passengers — Wilma S. Green, 85, in the Buick and a 12-year-old girl in the Nissan — sustained minor injuries. All were taken by ambulance to an area hospital.
Watson said Emory Green was ticketed for failure to yield at an intersection. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.