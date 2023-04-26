URBANA — A 57-year-old Champaign man who pleaded guilty to the brutal murder of a teenage boy two years ago has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.
In a hearing that took just 15 minutes Wednesday, Daryl Vandyke admitted that he used an axe or other sharp-edged garden tool to repeatedly strike Steven Butler III, 14, on the head on July 29, 2021, killing him.
In return for Vandyke’s guilty plea, several other counts of first-degree murder and one alleging that he had abused the teen’s corpse were dismissed.
First Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar and Vandyke’s attorney, Ruth Wyman of Champaign, worked out the negotiated agreement, sparing the child’s family the pain of a jury trial and sparing Vandyke the possibility of spending life in prison without the possibility of parole.
With the requirement that he serve 100 percent of his sentence, Vandyke won’t be eligible for parole until age 95.
The victim's father, Steven Butler Jr., was in court surrounded by several family members. He wore a shirt depicting himself holding his then-infant son with the words “Justice for Steven.” He declined to comment on the resolution of the case.
“It’s terrible and it’s a tragedy,” Wyman said. “We understand that no words or set of circumstances can ease the grief that the family is going through. We hope today’s plea offers the victim’s family some closure so that they may begin to heal.”
