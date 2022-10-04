DANVILLE — A 16-year-old Danville man was sentenced Monday to 40 years in prison for the deaths of two other teenagers during a drug deal gone bad.
In July, a Vermilion County jury convicted Dustin Cooper, 16, of murder and armed robbery in connection with the fatal shooting of Wyatt Bailey, 19, of Oakwood, and murder for the shooting death of his best friend Clayvonte Sloan, 15, of Rantoul.
Judge Derek Girton sentenced Cooper to 20 years for the murder and armed robbery of Mr. Bailey and 20 years for the murder of Mr. Sloan, to be served one after the other.
The two were killed on Jan. 17, 2021, in a scheme by Mr. Sloan, Cooper and three others to rob Mr. Bailey during a drug deal on the south side of Oakwood that afternoon.
Evidence at trial was that Cooper had contacted Mr. Bailey to buy cannabis and other cannabis products from Mr. Bailey.
With Cooper were Mr. Sloan, and Ali Bryant, 20, Jaevin Griggs, 18, and Camarion Halthon, 18, all of Danville.
Mr. Bailey came out to the car to greet the would-be buyers. He had cash and was armed. Cooper was also armed, evidence at trial showed.
The was a struggle between Mr. Bailey and some of the others and he was shot in the legs while Mr. Sloan was shot in the abdomen.
The friends put Mr. Sloan back in the car to leave but before taking off, Cooper shot Mr. Bailey in the chest, according to trial testimony.
The car that Mr. Sloan and the other four were in was stopped by a Vermilion County sheriff’s deputy as the group headed toward Danville.
The deputy who ordered the men out testified he saw Cooper holding the dying Mr. Sloan, shaking him and yelling that he should wake up.
Investigators found a bag of cannabis products and Mr. Bailey’s gun in the car, along with an unregistered ghost gun that was also used in the shooting.
Cooper was prosecuted by Johnathan McKay and Dan Weiler of the Illinois Attorney General’s Office. They urged Judge Derek Girton to impose a 70-year sentence — 45 years for Mr. Bailey’s murder and armed robbery and 25 years for Mr. Sloan’s murder.
Cooper’s attorney, Hallie Bezner, urged the judge to impose 20 years on her client. Bezner read the judge a letter from Tabreecia Rice, the mother of Mr. Sloan.
It read in part, “The last thing I want to happen is for him (Cooper) to have to spend the rest of his life in prison for the murder of my son. When I know for a fact the death of (Clayvonte) caused enough pain for him. Dustin Jr. and Clayvonte Jr. were best friends.”
“In my eyes, if Clayvonte was living he would be in the same predicament as Dustin Cooper Jr. I know he will never want his friend to go down for murdering him. I don’t either. He’s just a kid,” wrote Rice.
Cooper, who had just turned 15 a little more than a week before the deaths, will have to serve 100 percent of his prison sentences.