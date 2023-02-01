URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted his role in a violent armed robbery spree in 2021 that left one man gravely injured has been sentenced to 45 years in prison.
With credit for good time, Carey Pettigrew, 36, who last lived in the 200 block of Dewey Street, could be out in as few as 25 years.
Judge Roger Webber accepted Pettigrew’s pleas and agreed to recommend him for drug treatment while in prison.
Assistant Public Defender Lindsey Lepp suggested a combination of mental health issues and substance abuse may have played a role in motivating the multiple-convicted felon to join up with another mentally unstable man, Corrie Singleton, 39, of Champaign, to rob two gas stations and a liquor store in Champaign on Sept. 15 and 16, 2021.
Singleton is currently serving a prison sentence of 12½ years, having pleaded guilty in late October to a single count of being an armed habitual criminal after being unfit for a portion of the time he was in custody prior to the resolution of his case.
That charge stemmed from a 9 mm handgun that Champaign police found in a search of Singleton’s home on Hampshire Drive while they were investigating the holdups.
Pettigrew pleaded guilty to two armed robberies that happened Sept. 16, 2021.
Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar said about 11:20 p.m. that day, Pettigrew robbed a clerk at the Blue Star II convenience store, 919 W. Bradley Ave., C, of cash while displaying a gun. He and Singleton then fled in a car.
Ten minutes later, Pettigrew was pulling a weapon on a clerk at the Circle K, 1601 Springfield Ave. The 42-year-old Champaign man was shot by Pettigrew, wounded in the lower torso and the femur by a single shot, Lozar said.
The shot to the man’s leg caused profuse bleeding and has left the man with long-term damage, even after two surgeries, Lozar said.
Lozar said Singleton abandoned Pettigrew, who ran from the business instead of getting into the planned getaway car.
In exchange for Pettigrew’s pleas, Lozar dismissed a third case charging Pettigrew with armed robbery of the Thornton’s station, 101 S. Mattis Ave., C, that happened the day before. No one was hurt in that holdup but $200 was taken.
Police received information not long after the Sept. 16 holdups that led them to Pettigrew in the 1700 block of Gentry Square Lane in Champaign.
He was arrested and has been in custody for 503 days since then.
He was sentenced to 38 years in prison, to be served at 50 percent time, for the armed robbery of the clerk at the Blue Star, and seven years in prison for the holdup at the Circle K in which the clerk was injured. That sentence has to be served at 85 percent time and sentences must be served one after the other.
Pettigrew also has an unresolved armed robbery case in Piatt County, where State’s Attorney Sarah Perry said he is expected to enter a guilty plea at some point in the next several weeks. He was charged with the Sept. 15, 2021, armed robbery of the Casey’s at 301 S. Market St., Monticello.
Perry said any sentence Pettigrew receives will be served concurrently with his Champaign County sentences.
Lozar said Pettigrew had five previous convictions for aggravated battery and one each for unlawful use of weapons and threatening a public official.
Pettigrew apologized to the judge for his crimes and thanked Lozar for showing him compassion.
“I thank God I have a chance to get home to my family,” Pettigrew said.