RANTOUL — Five people, including two children, were injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in Rantoul.
Rantoul police Sgt. Jim Schmidt said their injuries were not considered life-threatening.
Police received several calls that shots had been fired about 8:15 p.m. in the 400 block of South Maplewood Drive.
Officers found a 7-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl with gunshot wounds to their legs. They were taken to a hospital.
Three adult men, ages 41, 25 and 25, received grazing wounds and refused to be taken to the hospital. Schmidt said the three were unwilling to give police any information.
Schmidt said several witnesses told officers a sport utility vehicle drove by the home and that a person inside the SUV fired the shots. The vehicle was last seen headed south on Maplewood Drive. The description of the vehicle was incomplete.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rantoul police at 217-892-2103 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.