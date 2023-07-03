Sign up for our daily newsletter here
PESOTUM — Illinois State Police Troop 7 issued 55 citations in Champaign County for distracted driving in June.
Troop 7 Commander Brian Dickmann said the citations were a result of Distracted Driving Enforcement Program patrols held in the county to focus on saving lives and reducing serious crashes.
The program provided extra patrol coverage of state troopers.
The citations were for hand-held phones/devices.
The extra enforcement patrols were made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.