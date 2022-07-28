CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign man was listed in stable condition at a local hospital after being shot in the arm early Thursday.
Champaign police said the shooting happened about 1 a.m. in the 800 block of Maple Street.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the 65-year-old man was sitting in his car on the street when shots were fired from a vehicle traveling east on Maple; the vehicle then fled the area.
Police canvassed the surrounding area, and hope they might get help from any resident or business nearby with exterior surveillance camera systems.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
More than 21 people have been injured by gunfire in approximately 75 confirmed shootings in the city this year.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information to please contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.