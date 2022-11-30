URBANA — An Urbana man with prior convictions who possessed a loaded gun has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
Darrell Anderson, 36, whose last known address was in the 1200 block of South Lierman Avenue, pleaded guilty before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to unlawful possession of weapons by a felon on Tuesday.
An Urbana police report said an officer stopped Anderson on Philo Road about 11 p.m. June 20 for a traffic violation. Anderson pulled into a gas station, got out of the van and ran from the officer.
The officer chased him and ordered him to the ground at gunpoint, but Anderson continued to run. When a second officer joined in the pursuit, they were able to get Anderson in custody.
In the console of the van, they found a fanny pack with a loaded 9 mm handgun with its serial number ground off. There was also paperwork with Anderson‘s name on it in the van.
Court records show Anderson has prior convictions for drug and battery offenses that preclude him from having a gun.
He was given credit for 162 days already served.