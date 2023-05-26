URBANA — A Ludlow man who carried on a monthlong affair with a child 14 years his junior in 2022 while out on bond for molesting an 11-year-old girl years earlier has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
Ronald Dulske, now 30, will have to serve at least 50 percent of the sentence imposed Friday by Judge Roger Webber, who heard almost two hours of testimony regarding Dulske’s convoluted scheme to cover up his crimes.
Webber said the fact that Dulske pleaded guilty in both his cases was a “huge factor in mitigation, and substantial consideration should be made for that.”
Assistant State’s Attorney Lindsey Clark-Rivest sought 14 years in prison for Dulske, a man she called a “true child molester” who has “demonstrated deception and manipulation.”
Clark-Rivest asked for seven years on each case, with the sentences for his two convictions for aggravated criminal sexual abuse to be served one after the other. The charges stemmed from cases opened against him in 2020 and 2022.
His attorney, Ruth Wyman of Champaign, asked the judge to give him probation in each. With the requirement that he register as a sex offender and the restrictions that go with that label, Wyman argued the sentence “won’t mean freedom.”
The 2020 case was filed in June of that year and alleged the sexual molestation of the child of a family friend in early 2016. That girl, who was 11 or 12 at the time, did not reveal to anyone what had happened to her until she was about 15.
While Dulske was initially charged with the more-serious crime of predatory criminal sexual assault along with aggravated criminal sexual abuse in the 2020 case, he pleaded to the less-serious abuse charge and the other was dismissed. Webber sentenced him to three years in prison for that.
Champaign County sheriff’s investigator Bryan Malloch testified that Dulske was in the home of the girl’s parents in Rantoul when the misconduct occurred. The child told authorities that he touched her genital area on the outside of her clothing, showed her pornography on his phone, showed her a picture of his sex organ and asked her if she liked it, and asked her to take photographs of herself topless on his cellphone, Malloch recounted.
The child declined to do that, the investigator said, and when first asked about any of those allegations, Dulske denied all of them.
Pressed by Malloch and fellow sheriff’s investigator Brad Wakefield, Dulske eventually made certain admissions. He admitted that she could have inadvertently seen the pornography when he opened his phone, that he had asked her to take photos of herself and that he touched her genital area on the outside of her clothing in an attempt to pull him closer to her to apologize to her for asking her to take the pictures.
While he was awaiting trial in that case, Dulske was arrested again in July 2022 for aggravated criminal sexual abuse and violation of a no-stalking order that the child’s guardian had obtained against him.
Wakefield testified that the guardian for a 15-year-old girl had reported her as a runaway on July 18, 2022. The guardian learned that Dulske, a friend of the family, had been seeing the teen secretly for several weeks, told him to stay away from her and obtained an order of protection against him.
The investigator found out that Dulske had been picking the girl up from her home in southern Champaign County and taking her to his camper in Ludlow, where they had sex on at least four occasions in June and July 2022. Dulske was 29 at the time. While the activity was not forced, the 15-year-old girl is not old enough to give consent.
Webber imposed the five-year sentence on Dulske in her case.
Wakefield also learned that Dulske had given her a cellphone to use and even after being served with the order of protection, he made phone contact with her and sent her a photo of his sex organ.
After his arrest, an examination of Dulske’s phone revealed that Dulske knew the girl was only 15 and was concerned about getting caught being in a relationship with her, Wakefield testified.
Wakefield said Dulske had also performed several internet searches on such topics as "how much trouble can I get in for kidnapping,” “how long does DNA stay in the vagina,” “what happens if I have sex with a minor” and “if I have an open case, can more charges be added.”
The first victim, who was 11 at the time of the abuse that only came to light in 2020, told the judge she has no ability to trust men and, upon learning of Dulske’s other victim, felt guilt that she didn’t come forward sooner. Her mother told the judge her formerly bubbly daughter has attempted suicide, has nightmares and needs ongoing counseling.
“He did horrible things to her, and it has affected our lives so much,” the mother said.
Clark-Rivest called Dulske's internet searches “most disturbing” and said he is “not someone who can be rehabilitated.”
Urging the judge to impose the maximum 14 years, Clark-Rivest said his victims and their families deserved a break from him, and the community needed to be protected.
Wyman reminded the judge that Dulske’s pleas spared the victims the pain of a trial before a jury. She said his 10 months in jail had given him a lot of time to think and that he has expressed remorse for what he did to the younger victim.
Wyman read Dulske's statement of allocution for him, as he was unable to do so.
“I understand I have made mistakes," she read. "I am sorry to them and their families. It won’t happen again."