URBANA — A Champaign man who pleaded guilty to having cannabis for sale and fleeing from police in two separate cases has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
Brion Howard, 29, whose last known address was in the 900 block of West Hill Street, pleaded guilty before Judge Randy Rosenbaum two months ago to possession with intent to deliver cannabis, admitting that on April 23, 2020, he had cannabis in a vehicle that fled from a Champaign County sheriff’s deputy who tried to stop it for a traffic violation.
Howard was the passenger. After the driver sped away, driving through yards, the car eventually hit an evergreen tree on Meadowbrook Court in west Champaign.
The female driver had a warrant from another county for driving while suspended.
Officers searched the car and found a bag in the trunk that contained 17 packages of cannabis that weighed a total of just over 2 ounces. Howard admitted it was his.
While out on bond in that case, Howard was arrested more than a year later.
A Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force report said police officers who had been investigating him in connection with alleged crack-cocaine sales had a warrant to search his Hill Street home on Oct. 14, 2021.
Seeing Howard leave the home, the officers followed him and tried to stop the car he was in but he sped off, running a stop sign and hitting an occupied vehicle.
The report said when officers ultimately searched his house, they found a severely malnourished pit bull puppy in a cage filled with feces. The dog was found to have broken legs and had to be euthanized. Police also found a loaded 9 mm handgun in the home.
Howard pleaded guilty in that case to aggravated fleeing and eluding from police and in return, charges of aggravated cruelty to animals and unlawful use of a weapon were dismissed.
Rosenbaum sentenced him to five years in prison for the cannabis case and three years for the aggravated fleeing, to be served one after the other.
Court records show he has previous convictions for driving under revocation, possession of a controlled substance, and aggravated robbery.