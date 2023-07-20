URBANA — A 76-year-old Champaign woman wept in a Champaign County courtroom as she expressed her sadness and anger at being robbed of time with her dying husband because she was severely injured by gunshots intended for someone else.
“September 8, 2022, is a date that will never be forgotten by me or my family,” she said. “In less than a minute, everything changed for us that day.”
Everything also changed for Kenichi Townsend, 27, who was sentenced Wednesday to 80 years in prison after being convicted in May of the attempted murders of the husband and wife.
With little comment, Judge Roger Webber handed Townsend a sentence of 45 years for shooting the wife, who was far more severely injured, and 35 years for shooting her husband. The sentences must be served one after the other at 85 percent time, meaning Townsend will be 95 years old before he’s eligible for parole. His sentencing range was 31 years to life on each count.
“The one thing that gives me great satisfaction is that the defendant will be locked up for a very long time, so he will not be able to hurt anyone else, mistaken identity or not,” said the woman.
The wrong Jeep
The facts that the state laid out about the shooting at Townsend’s trial were that he and his co-defendant, Shamario Brown, 25, opened fire on the Jeep thinking that an enemy of Brown’s was inside.
The woman in the Jeep said her husband, then 76, was backing it into their newly purchased home on Heritage Drive so they could unload possessions. She explained to the judge that they were downsizing in hopes of making life easier for her husband, who had terminal leukemia.
“We thought it was an explosion but soon realized we were being shot at,” the woman said.
She went on to detail her injuries, including a bullet to her upper back that caused her lung to collapse and broke four ribs, a wound to her scalp that required 24 staples and stitches, and a metal fragment lodged behind her eye that is still there.
She described needing months of physical and occupational therapy and enduring daily headaches, blurred vision, severe vertigo and diminished breathing.
She had a surgery in May to remove the bullet in her chest, has another planned to get the fragment in her eye and regularly attends counseling.
Her husband sustained a shot to the upper arm and several cuts and puncture wounds, mostly from broken glass.
“Most of our possessions were damaged or destroyed,” she said.
Their Jeep was totaled and they ended up not being able to move into the home due to the trauma of what happened in their driveway. They incurred thousands of dollars in medical bills.
Worse than her physical pain, she said, is the anger she feels over not having been able to spend the last few months of her husband’s life taking care of him. He died in February, three months before Townsend’s trial.
“Every day has been a struggle in one way or another,” she said.
Unstable life
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink argued for a life sentence for Townsend, saying the Legislature contemplated that certain cases involving gun violence were worth such punishment.
“There is almost nothing in mitigation,” Alferink said, detailing Townsend’s criminal history that started as a juvenile with a battery adjudication then escalated to aggravated battery to a school employee.
She noted that Champaign police have labeled Townsend as a member of an established gang, the same one as Brown, his co-defendant, even though Detective Rob DeLong was unable to say exactly how his name got on the department’s gang list.
She reviewed Townsend’s poor school attendance and his inability to take advantage of help offered in the criminal-justice system.
As an adult, he went to prison for aggravated unlawful use of weapons at age 19 and had subsequent convictions for obstructing justice and aggravated robbery. He had only been on parole for the robbery for a few months when he was arrested for the shootings and had a stolen gun linked to him.
“He had a relatively stable upbringing,” Alferink argued.
But Public Defender Lis Pollock called her client’s upbringing far from stable, noting that in 2010, he was the subject of a juvenile abuse and neglect case because both his parents were in jail. His late mother, she said, had 10 children by multiple fathers who were all spread out.
She called the gang database unreliable and said Townsend had never admitted being a member of a gang.
Pollock said Townsend was the sole caretaker for his toddler son for some time prior to his arrest and finally noted that he was acting at the request of Brown, who “roped him into” taking part in looking for and shooting Brown’s enemy, who had testified against Brown in his 2017 murder trial that ended in an acquittal.
She urged Webber to give him the minimum total sentence of 62 years, noting that even that minimum exceeded the maximum in some murder cases.
‘I was never there’
When it was his turn to talk, Townsend turned to the victim.
“I’m sorry for all that happened to you. I hope you don’t believe I’m the person who did this crime to you,” Townsend said.
Speaking next to the mother of his child, who had brought their young son to court with her, he told them he was sorry for what they have endured.
“I love you,” he said to his son, who replied, “Love you, daddy.”
Townsend then went on to say that many people had access to the gun tied to the shooting of the couple, on which his fingerprint was found, and that police sometimes lie.
“I was never there,” he said.
Following the imposition of the lengthy sentence, Alferink dismissed another case in which Townsend was charged with armed violence, being an armed habitual criminal and possessing a stolen gun. Those charges stemmed from his and Brown’s arrests four days after the shootings that injured the older couple.
Brown is still awaiting trial in both cases.