DANVILLE — A Danville man convicted of fatally shooting another man in a public housing complex in that city almost three years ago has been sentenced to 85 years in prison.
Vermilion County Judge Charles Hall on Thursday sentenced Denzel Aldridge, 24, for the April 24, 2019, shooting death of Roosevelt Anderson, 25, of Danville.
A jury convicted him in October of first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
Hall sentenced Aldridge to 80 years for the murder and another five for the weapons offense.
In a case prosecuted by the Illinois Attorney General’s office on behalf of State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy, testimony was that Aldridge and at least three other men tracked Mr. Anderson through the housing complex and beat him before Aldridge shot him in the head.
Already serving a 40-year prison term is Percy L. Freeman, 30, of Phoenix, Ill., who was convicted in a bench trial in 2021 by then-Vermilion County Judge Nancy Fahey. She found him accountable for the actions of Aldridge, who was the shooter. Fahey also found Freeman guilty of aggravated battery to Mr. Anderson.
Two other men charged were acquitted in bench trials in 2020.
The jury saw surveillance video from the Vermilion County Housing Authority showing that Aldridge pulled out a handgun and used it to pistol whip Mr. Anderson in the head before ultimately using it to shoot him.
Aldridge will have to serve 100 percent of the 80-year sentence but was given credit for three years and 10 months already served.
“The sentence handed down by Judge Hall clearly demonstrates that when the good people of our community convict violent gang members for terrorizing innocent citizens in the street, they will be held accountable," Lacy said.