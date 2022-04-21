CHAMPAIGN — A suspected drunken driver was taken into custody Thursday after allegedly hitting nine vehicles.
Champaign police spokesman Joe Lamberson said police were called at 10:21 a.m. to a multi-vehicle wreck that started at the intersection of State Street and University Avenue and extended several blocks in the downtown area.
Lamberson said nine vehicles were found with damage. With the help of the community, the driver, whose name was not released, was taken into custody without incident.
Police are working to contact the owners of all the vehicles that were damaged.