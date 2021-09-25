DANVILLE — From Vermilion County to the campus of Illinois State University, many are grieving over Thursday’s news that the body found earlier this month in the Illinois River was indeed that of Jelani Day, 25, of Danville.
Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said his family and Mr. Day’s family “have been friends for a long time.”
“I can’t imagine how they feel right now,” Williams said. “I hope they know that the whole city loves them. We support them. We’re praying for them and doing what we can to get the word out to bring justice, because someone knows what happened.”
Mr. Day was reported missing Aug. 25 by his family. He was last seen the day before in Bloomington, where he was a graduate student at ISU. His car was found Aug. 26 in a wooded area near Peru.
Williams said Mr. Day seemed to be “very intelligent and hardworking,” adding that he remembered one occasion at William’s cousin’s wedding where Mr. Day, his brothers and his fraternity brothers were helping tear down and set up for the reception.
“I always remember him being very nice and kind of quiet and humble,” Williams said.
“His father, Seve Day, is a good friend and fraternity brother of my cousin’s husband.”
The Rev. Thomas Miller of New Life Church of Faith in Danville said the community is “just devastated.”
“We’re all very familiar with the Day family, and we were all praying for definite better results and outcome of this situation,” he said. “We’re praying for his mom, dad, siblings, grandmother, everybody.
“The thing about Danville, we are a very close community. A lot of people prefer to live in the bigger cities, but there’s something about being around family and community, especially in a time like this. So all are connected just by knowing each other.”
The Rev. LeStan Hoskins, who has been active in spreading the word about Mr. Day’s disappearance, said he is “just devastated.”
“I’m still processing things,” Hoskins said. “Jelani was one of us. I knew Jelani in different capacities. We spoke about his plans of being a speech pathologist, and I was happy for him.
“He was very intelligent, hardworking, ambitious, just driven.”
Hoskins said his line is always, “Are you going to come back to Danville?”
He said Mr. Day “didn’t really answer me, but he was back home” attending ISU after earning a bachelor’s degree from Alabama A&M. “I was glad to see him, just to see him.”
A search for Mr. Day, involving dogs and drones, began Aug. 26. The search resumed Sept. 4, when the body identified as Mr. Day’s was found floating in the Illinois River.
That search involved 10 agencies and specialized teams, including the FBI.
Bloomington police spokesman John Fermon said authorities received information that led to the second search. He said he couldn’t say much more due to the pending death investigation.
An autopsy was conducted by the LaSalle County coroner, who this far has only announced that forensic dental identification and DNA testing and comparison were used to identify Mr. Day.
Fermon said Mr. Day’s disappearance had the ISU campus on edge.
In a statement to students, ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy said: “Together, we mourn his loss. His family and friends are foremost in our thoughts during this difficult time, and we extend our deepest condolences.”
She said Mr. Day was a well-liked and well-respected student who joined his graduate program this summer.
“His impact on the campus community was immediate,” Goss Kinzy said. “He is remembered as kind, intelligent and caring.”
She said details regarding how the community will come together to celebrate Mr. Day’s life and honor his memory will be announced.
ISU’s multicultural center is partnering with student counseling services to provide a space for students to process the news of Mr. Day’s death.