MONTICELLO — Vietnam War veteran Mike Cornwell was thrilled that citizens were paying tribute to area emergency personnel and veterans Saturday in Monticello.
It’s a far cry from when he returned from Vietnam in 1970.
“I went through O’Hare, and when I got back, not a single person spoke to me. Not a one,” said Cornwell, who helped represent Mahomet’s American Legion Post 1015 in the Honor Parade that stepped off at 6 p.m. and traveled through Monticello.
“The only person who talked to me from Los Angeles to Champaign was one stewardess. It was that bad,” said the Air Force veteran. “Thankfully, nowadays its different.”
Hundreds lined the streets between Monticello High School — where the parade began — and the courthouse square, clapping, cheering and waving to the 40 entries that traversed the parade route.
Fire, police, ambulance personnel, dispatchers and veterans all took part in Saturday’s event. Mike Koon, a Monticello City Council member and radio announcer, read off the names of the participants as they traveled by the historic Piatt County Courthouse.
Traveling the longest distance to take part was probably the Pipes and Drums of the Chicago Police Department.
After the band played at the funeral of fallen Champaign police Officer and Monticello resident Chris Oberheim in May, Oberheim’s wife, Amber, asked if they would be part of the parade.
Their answer was quick.
“We were like, ‘Oh, heck yeah,’” said Bill Schield, the police band’s drum major. “It’s an honor, a great way to celebrate Officer Oberheim’s life, and his sacrifice and his family’s sacrifice.”
The Oberheim family helped plan the parade after being impressed by one that held in June in Mahomet. At a family-fun celebration earlier in the day Saturday in downtown Monticello, the family manned a booth to call attention to Peacemaker Project 703, a nonprofit they founded to support members of law enforcement and their families.
Schield said it was easy to feel the support for law enforcement Saturday in Piatt County.
“It’s awesome to be down here, have thin-blue-line flags everywhere, everybody’s wearing 703 shirts. It’s really cool,” Schield said.