TUSCOLA — For 40 years, Douglas County Coroner Joe Victor tried to treat people whose loved ones died with a deep compassion that was lacking for his own mother when she lost family members in a 1973 murder-suicide.
That negative experience influenced his career choices as well as his manner.
The man who wore many hats — ambulance operator, deputy sheriff, firefighter, disaster responder and coroner — died unexpectedly Tuesday evening at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana from complications related to kidney failure. He was 65.
“He had plenty of caring at the end of the day. He was doing what God put him on this earth to do,” Lu Victor said of her spouse of nearly 40 years.
The couple met in an emergency room when Mr. Victor, owner and operator of Ace Ambulance Service in Tuscola, brought a patient to Jarman Hospital in Tuscola, where Lu was working as a registered nurse.
The shared bond of being in the medical field and serving others “made our marriage relationship cohesive,” Lu Victor said. “We had that common servant heart.”
The couple has two adult daughters, Erin and Carrie.
Mr. Victor owned the ambulance service from 1973 to 1996, when he sold it to Carle’s Arrow Ambulance. Along the way, the unassuming, likeable Mr. Victor developed into a public servant with an emphasis on service.
He worked as a deputy sheriff in Douglas County from 1980 to 1994 and even took a shot at becoming sheriff in 2018.
He was a deputy coroner from 1980 until his appointment as Douglas County coroner in 1994. He was elected to that post in 1996 and held the job continuously until his death. He was also appointed director of the Emergency Services and Disaster Agency for Douglas County in 1994, now known as the Emergency Services Agency.
A loyal Republican Party member, Mr. Victor was seeking his seventh term as coroner this fall.
Douglas County Republican Party Chairman Scott Harris of Atwood said the 16-member central committee will come up with a list of recommendations to fill the coroner’s post. The Douglas County Board has 60 days to get that done.
Harris said the committee wants to appoint someone willing to run for election in November.
Todd Ray currently serves as the chief deputy coroner.
Douglas County State’s Attorney Kate Watson said the sheriff technically serves as coroner until the vacancy is filled.
‘The most compassion’
Fellow Republican officeholder Watson said she liked working with Mr. Victor.
“Joe was always someone who would respond quickly and ... would always say, ‘Let me know what I can do for you.’ Nothing I asked him would be a burden,” she said. “He was so passionate when he had to do his duty, which is sometimes conveying tragic news. He always did it with a kind heart. That was his biggest gift.”
Joe Irace, one of Mr. Victor’s deputy coroners and a friend for more than 15 years, called him a “fighter.”
A firefighter in Atwood, Irace was persuaded by Mr. Victor to play a role in the Community Emergency Response Team under the Emergency Management Agency. Mr. Victor was also a firefighter for Tuscola for many years until his declining health forced him to step back, Irace said.
“The thing that most impressed me about Joe is that as a coroner, he has the most compassion,” Irace said. “It doesn’t matter who they were or what they did. He had compassion because they were somebody’s husband, daughter, wife. He never forgot that. That’s something he instilled in all of us.”
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup called Mr. Victor a mentor as well as a friend and professional colleague. They served together on committees for the Illinois Coroners and Medical Examiners Association.
“He was one of the people I would turn to to ask advice if I encountered something I hadn’t experienced before,” Northrup said. “He was always there with support and offered help in disasters.”
Northrup said Mr. Victor was readily on board to use Champaign County’s regional morgue when it opened in 2013.
“He was just here (in Urbana) last week for an autopsy,” Northrup said, aware that his friend was waiting for a kidney transplant.
‘Went with dignity’
Irace said Mr. Victor had learned about a month ago that he had qualified for a transplant at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
Lu Victor said she dropped her husband off for dialysis Tuesday morning in Champaign, but he was sent rather quickly to the emergency room, where medical officials found he had pneumonia, among other problems. He did not have the coronavirus, she said.
“They had him go to the hospital around noon and just everything deteriorated. By about 5, he was gone,” she said, still trying to comprehend the suddenness of the loss. “The biggest tragedy for me and my girls is we could not be with him. That will make me ache a while.
“I’m so glad Joe went with dignity. I take comfort because he gave dignity to people that were grieving,” she said.
She was proud that her husband treated all folks the same, regardless of social status or economic means.
“It was paramount (to him) that every individual be treated with respect,” she said.
Because of his dual role as coroner and director of the Douglas County Emergency Management Agency, Lu Victor said her husband did not have a lot of hobbies.
“He worked his whole life. He enjoyed his family and cooking,” she said.
As a full-time nurse working at Christie Clinic in Champaign, Lu Victor said she was grateful to her partner for having supper on the table when she got home.
“I think it was a blessing, me being in the medical field, when Joe did have difficult calls like tragic accidents,” she said. “We could talk it over, not divulge (private information) but comfort one another.”
Arrangements for Mr. Victor are incomplete at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home in Tuscola. Lu Victor said she and her daughters are planning a celebration of his life after restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic are lifted.