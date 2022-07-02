CHAMPAIGN — It was close to the end of the year at Centennial High School when a friendly shaving-cream fight broke out in the middle of the hallway.
One of the culprits: then-student Deborah Frank Feinen, now Champaign’s mayor. Jerry Schweighart, a juvenile officer at the time, politely broke up the disturbance.
“I remember Jerry grabbing us and going, ‘Nuh uh, you guys need to take it outside.’ But he was kind, laughing that we were doing it, and he knew it was just some kids blowing off steam,” Feinen said.
Of course, she didn’t know then that years later, as a brand-new city council member, she’d be sitting with Schweighart, then the mayor, at Taffies Restaurant as constituents approached their table to discuss city business.
“He loved the style of retail politics, of getting to know people,” Feinen said. “Even for people he didn’t know all that well, he’d always take the time.”
Gerald “Jerry” Schweighart passed away Thursday at age 84. The Champaign native leaves a five-decade public service legacy in his hometown as a 32-year police officer, six-year city council member and three-term mayor.
His former colleagues remember him as a respectful representative of the city, a sharp listener with a sky-high bar for public engagement who loved working with kids and spending time with his family.
“He was sort of like a grandfather for the city,” said Steve Carter, who served as city manager for 27 years.
As his third term as mayor came to a close, Schweighart was 72 and seeking re-election. He’d witnessed the career arcs of countless Champaign figures, like Feinen and former police Chief R.T. Finney.
As Feinen put it, “he had the ability to allow people to grow up” — in her case, going from the daughter of longtime Champaign County Circuit Clerk Linda Frank to a trusted council member.
When Finney first arrived as Champaign police chief in 2003, Schweighart was a four-year mayor with plenty of knowledge to dispense, since he had started at the department in 1960, the year Finney was born.
“He knew when we did right and knew when we did wrong and he called us on both,” said Finney, who served while Schweighart was in office for eight years. “Jerry really cared about the community, not only the public-safety aspect but the economic aspect of the community. He put his heart and soul into it.”
A longtime juvenile officer, he was quick to remind Finney when the school resource officer program began that Champaign cops had been in and around schools for a long time. Working with young people and visiting schools “was a real love of his,” Finney said.
“I don’t think he ever fired his weapon — he said, ‘I just like to talk to people,’” Carter said. “He could carry on a conversation with anybody and meet them where they were.”
Schweighart had a habit of responding to critics, even pointed letters to the editor, with an invitation to meet over coffee and talk things out.
After his passing, the city noted his contributions to local infrastructure during his time in elected office, including in downtown and Campustown, and on several drainage projects, including the Second Street Basin on the Boneyard Creek.
Some of those long-term projects were carried over from his predecessor, 12-year Mayor Dannel McCollum.
“Jerry was a die-hard Republican, and it maybe got him into some trouble at the end,” Carter said, referring to an incident at an April 2010 tea-party rally in West Side Park in which Schweighart was recorded questioning the birthplace of then-President Barack Obama. A year later, he lost his bid for a fourth term to Don Gerard. “But by the end of his term, he was a really strong believer in nonpartisan local government. The idea of putting preferences aside and looking at what’s best for the community, it’s something he bought into.”
Off the job, Schweighart was known for his sense of humor, and the signature peel of laughter that followed his many jokes. According to Carter, he could do a great Elvis Presley impersonation (speaking, not singing): “That was always funny when he did that.”
And you couldn’t talk to him long without family coming up. He was a proud father and grandfather, near-inseparable from wife Kim, Feinen said.
“I wonder if people realize his kindness; he was someone who would send you a personal note if something happened in your life, or pick up the phone and call and come and see you,” she said. “He could be such a good friend to people.”