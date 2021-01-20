SAVOY — A former Urbana police officer, parole agent and lifelong golfer is being remembered as a meticulous, competitive, but warm person to whom folks gravitated.
“He was so serious but such a gentleman,” local golfing legend Joe Thompson of Urbana said of his decadeslong friend, Everett Krueger.
Mr. Krueger, 81, of Savoy died early Thursday at Carle Foundation Hospital after a yearlong bout with cancer, and some three weeks after he played his last round of the sport he loved.
He is survived by his wife, Annette, and two sons.
A gentle spirit, Mr. Krueger was known to co-workers and friends as a serious- minded person with a great sense of humor who was good at everything he did, from solving murders to hitting a straight drive to keeping an immaculate lawn.
Raised in Urbana, he graduated from Urbana High School in 1957. As a young man, he worked as a caddy at the Champaign Country Club. He joined the Urbana Police Department in 1966 and served for 23 years.
He worked his way up from patrol to supervising investigations and retired as a sergeant.
He helped solve some of the city’s most memorable and heinous crimes, including catching the “Enema Bandit” who tied up and gave enemas to young women in the late 1960s and early ’70s; a serial rapist who attacked women near campus in the mid-1970s; and a man accused of fatally shooting two Colorado drug dealers whose decomposing bodies were found in the back of a U-Haul truck in an alley on a sweltering day in August 1981.
“He was the best shot in the entire history of the department,” said his friend and protege, John Lockard, who had his own illustrious 44-year career with Urbana police before retiring in 2015.
“I have always thought John Lockard was one of the best detectives I have ever met, and Everett Krueger taught John Lockard how to be a detective,” said Urbana police Chief Bryant Seraphin.
Too young to have worked with Mr. Krueger, Seraphin knew him from his time teaching concealed-carry weapons qualifying courses to retired officers.
“He was a good shot,” Seraphin said of an older Mr. Krueger.
Mr. Krueger retired in 1989 just before his 50th birthday, then went on to have a satisfying 20-year career as a parole agent for the Illinois Department of Corrections, keeping tabs on people recently released from prison.
Thompson and Lockard said Mr. Krueger’s incredible memory for where people lived and their relationships to others served him well in his work.
“He said sometimes he enjoyed that (parole) job more than police work,” said Lockard, who started meeting his mentor for breakfast regularly about a year ago, before COVID-19.
One morning, they invited a local businessman whom the two of them had worked together decades earlier to convict of armed robbery.
“They were talking like old buddies and having a good time talking about the past,” Lockard said. “They did not know I was even there.”
Lockard recalled that Mr. Krueger got the co-defendant in that robbery to open up about the crime. Lockard had left the jail interview after 30 minutes, convinced it was not productive.
“Krueger came back and said, ‘I got the confession.’ He was very good at getting interviews with victims and confessions from suspects,” Lockard said. “He was very good to work for and with.
“His philosophy was that there are different ways of solving cases. You should let the investigator figure out his own way instead of dictating how every interview should be done,” he added. “That allowed us to feel we were solving our own cases and we were the boss of our own cases.”
That patience also manifested on the links, said Thompson, and Mike Wallner, general manager of the UI golf courses.
“He was a competitive golfer. He loved to play in tournaments. He was a good guy, fun to be around, He got along with everybody,” said Wallner, calling the more challenging UI Orange Course his friend’s favorite of the many area courses he frequented.
News-Gazette columnist Loren Tate was also a longtime golfing buddy.
“I always felt honored and somewhat embarrassed to play with Everett, because he did everything right on the course — and I didn’t — whether it was shot-making or overreacting,” Tate said.
Thompson said his friend didn’t have a long-distance shot, but he had “great accuracy.”
“He was an extremely straight driver, very efficient in everything he did — on and off the golf course,” Thompson said.
“He would shoot his age or better than his age, which is difficult to do,” Wallner said of the benchmark for older golfers. “Everett was able to do that multiple times. He golfed all the time. He would play in the rain, when it was cold, as long as he could get a couple guys to play with him.”
When he played at the UI, Mr. Krueger drove himself from his nearby home in a 17-year-old black golf cart that his friends said looks brand new.
“If you rode in it, you couldn’t put your feet up. Your feet better be totally clean,” Thompson said. “It’s got XM radio in it. It’s absolutely perfect.”
“He was meticulous. He took care of his stuff,” Wallner said. “He was not a guy who was going to come out with a T-shirt and cutoffs.”
Lockard agreed about Mr. Krueger’s attention to detail, saying his supervisor once admonished him for failing to initial something.
“He was very precise on the reports and filing and documentation. He initialed everything with the date and time he read it,” Lockard said. “He said ‘That will serve you well if you get in the habit of doing that.’”
Nowhere was Mr. Krueger’s fastidiousness more apparent than his lawn.
“His yard is a show place,” said Thompson, who added it made Mr. Krueger a target for good-natured ribbing.
“People would drive by and say, ‘I may have spotted a weed in your yard. Better check that.’ He’d see it before you would,” Thompson said, adding that Mr. Krueger’s garage was equally neat.
“He wouldn’t even park his cars in the garage, because he didn’t want salt and water on the floor,” he said with a chuckle, adding “he’s got three of every tool there is.”
Thompson said Mr. Krueger was also a fan of Illini sports and years ago liked to drive a couple of different classic cars he had from the ’50s and early ’60s.
“He was an interesting guy,” Thompson said.
“It’s just a tough loss for the golf industry in this area,” Wallner added.