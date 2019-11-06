URBANA — Champaign County has lost a highly respected jurist who fiercely loved his family, his community and the rule of law.
Harold L. “Harry” Jensen, 85, died Monday night in the Urbana home that he and Pat Jensen have lived in for all but seven of their 63 years of marriage.
Pat Jensen said her husband, whose health had been declining for some time, was having difficulty getting his breath last week. A trip to the clinic resulted in hospital admission last Wednesday. By Monday, the decisive Jensen opted to be at home, enjoying the view of his backyard through the picture window of the family room.
And that’s where he was when his final verdict was rendered, surrounded by his wife and two of his four children.
“The story starts, and the story ends: He was a class act,” said his friend and professional colleague, Bill Gaston, a retired Champaign County prosecutor. “He was a consummate judge.”
Although he retired in 1996 after having been a circuit judge for 21 years and a practicing lawyer for 12 years prior, Jensen’s presence is still felt at the Champaign County Courthouse — every hour.
He and Pat were instrumental in helping raise $1.15 million to rebuild the courthouse tower and refurbish its imposing clock, a project completed in 2009. At the rededication that August, he beamed with pride.
“I darn near get goosebumps when I see it,” he said.
Bruce Hannon, the chairman of the renovation committee and an integral player in the actual restoration of the clock, credited Urbana attorney Steve Beckett with getting the Jensens to serve as honorary chairs of the citizens committee.
“He had so much prestige in the community and so many contacts. And he and Pat were also very generous,” said Hannon, who called the Jensens’ role “way beyond honorary.”
“We brought the clock down and put it on a trailer and hauled it in parades, to West Side Park and the Sweet Corn Festival. He would go to those,” Hannon said.
A judge's judge
Several of Jensen’s courthouse colleagues called him the standard bearer for the judiciary.
“He was just everything you would want a judge to be. I learned how to be a good judge from him,” said Heidi Ladd, who marked her 20th year on the bench in August. “I grew up in his courtroom. He was incredibly patient, unflappable under pressure and fair to everyone. I don’t think I ever saw him lose his temper.”
“We tried a lot of cases in his courtroom,” said Tom Difanis, who was state’s attorney for 19 years before being appointed a circuit judge himself. Now the presiding judge, Difanis went on the bench a year before Jensen retired.
"In my career on the bench, I tried to copy the things he did. He was an excellent example of what a judge should be like,” Difanis said.
Michael Jones, who retired in 2018 after 22 years on the bench, agreed.
“He was really who I looked up to and I aspired to conduct myself like. I always thought that if you called central casting and said ‘Send me a judge,’ somebody just like him would show up,” Jones said.
Gaston, who served as criminal defense attorney before switching to the prosecution side, said Jensen never suffered from “robe-itis” and his door was always open.
“He would always keep the judgeship relationship present, but he was more than willing to sit down and talk. He was extremely careful not to be buddy-buddy but to be a pleasant friend. After he got off the bench, we became close social friends,” said Gaston, who joked that his and wife Shaun’s names appear on the plaque of donors to the courthouse clock tower project: “We didn’t have a choice.”
Doncy Beard, who was Jensen’s court reporter for about the last five years of his career, called him the “best boss I’ve ever had.” Beard did court reporting for 20 years, working for several judges.
"He always had that open-door policy. He wasn’t pompous. Anyone could come in and discuss a legal issue. He had a terrific mind for dates. He was just a wonderful guy,” she said.
A life of integrity
In addition to his role as an arbiter on the bench, Jensen was a teacher and adviser outside the courtroom.
Beckett, who ran the trial advocacy program at the University of Illinois College of Law for many years, said Jensen taught that material to law students for at least 20 years.
“When I did the program, I moved the classes to the courthouse,” Beckett said. “He encouraged me to do that.”
Gaston noted that his friend was also on the Supreme Court Rules Committee; served on the Capital Litigation Committee, screening lawyers and making recommendations on those who should be permitted to handle death-penalty cases; and was one of two downstate judges to serve on the state’s Judicial Inquiry Board, the body sitting in judgment of wayward judges.
“That’s for heavyweights only,” Gaston observed.
Prior to taking the bench, Jensen was a member of the Urbana school board, serving as its president. After retirement, he remained active in many causes, including being a member and president of the Urbana Free Library Foundation.
In 2018, he received the second annual “Distinguished Bench and Bar Award” from the UI College of Law for his “tireless service” to the law school and his lifetime of contributions to the legal profession and the community.
Early career
Jensen grew up on the South Side of Chicago and met Pat Butler, an Urbana native, when they were both attending the UI. After getting his bachelor’s degree in industrial management in 1955, the ROTC lieutenant went on to serve two years in the Navy in San Diego.
He and Pat married during that stretch and started their family. After the service, they moved to Milwaukee, where Jensen had a brief stint in the business world.
“My mom and dad lived here in town. I grew up here. After visiting in Urbana, we were driving home (to Wisconsin), and he said he thought he’d like to go to law school, and I said, ‘That’s a great idea,’” Pat said.
Fresh out of the UI College of Law in 1965, Jensen joined the Champaign firm of Hatch, Corazza and Baker that would later bear his name as well.
U.S. District Court Judge Harold Baker, now 90, was already a lawyer there when Jensen was a law student.
“That was the beginning of our association. I saw a bright, young, affable man who I thought would make a fine lawyer, and I was delighted to have him as a colleague or an assistant,” Baker said.
Baker was appointed as a federal judge three years after his friend was appointed a state judge.
“The joke in the bar association was to refer to the firm as the ‘hatchery,’” Baker said, a reference to several of its lawyers who went on to judgeships.
Unlike Jensen, who left the bench at age 63 and never looked back, Baker continues to hear cases.
“I do what I want when I want,” he said.
Sense of humor, balance
His strict adherence to judicial ethics notwithstanding, colleagues recalled fondly Jensen’s zest for life and good sense of humor.
He was good at leaving the horrible things he heard from the bench at the courtroom door.
“No, he didn’t bring it home,” said Therese Jordan, the youngest of Jensen’s four children.
“He kept it very separate,” she said of his work life from their normal home life. “Every summer growing up, we took two-week vacations. We’d get an early start in the morning, and stop around 2 at the hotel, so we could swim.
"We went out west to California, to the South, Northwest. We went everywhere — in a station wagon with fake wood paneling,” she said with a laugh.
She also recalled with delight the sight of her 6-foot-4 father folding himself into a Volkswagen Beetle for many years.
Jensen spent many years as a Little League baseball umpire and played softball as well. He was a St. Louis Cardinals fan and a voracious reader. He and Pat also took to the ski slopes.
“Neither one of us were great skiers. We just had fun doing it,” she said.
Jensen was loved for his wit, not uncommon among courthouse folks who use humor as a coping mechanism for the sadder facts of life they hear.
Jones recalled a case from the early 1980s when he was “defending a guy guilty as could be” with his boss, then-Public Defender Brian Silverman, known for his persuasive and booming closing arguments. The equally convincing Gaston was the prosecutor and Jensen was the judge.
Jones said Silverman was “at the crescendo” of his argument when the fire alarm sounded.
“It’s this awful honking noise, and Brian doesn’t stop,” Jones said.
After a few seconds, Jensen used his index finger to summon the lawyers to the bench.
“He looks down at Silverman, and he says, ‘It looks like the BS alarm has gone off,’” Jones recalled. “That was the only way to shut Brian off.”
Ladd observed that Jensen’s sense of humor was a good balance to the tough cases he handled.
“You always knew he was amused by something when he had that twinkle in his eye — even if he ruled against you,” she said.