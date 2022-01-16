CHICAGO — When a young Kristian Philpotts watched a commercial about neglected animals on TV, he begged his mother to change the channel.
“He would get so upset when those commercials came on,” said his mother, Marla. “He couldn’t have been more than 7 or 8 years old; he had a love for animals where he couldn’t even see them be mistreated.”
That same fondness for other species became the driving force of Mr. Philpotts’ academic pursuits. He witnessed and performed livestock births, surgeries and more at the Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences, even participating in a tail-cutting of sheep with an instructor.
“He fell harder into it than I did,” said longtime friend and high school classmate Eddell Brown. “We did a lot of things other Chicago kids didn’t really get to experience; it’s definitely what set his future in stone.”
Mr. Philpotts completed his bachelor’s degree on the pre-veterinary track from Illinois State University in 2016, and earned his master’s in the subject from Eastern Illinois University three years later.
His passion brought him to Champaign, where he often came down to earn money toward his goal of attending the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine for his Ph.D.
That was his dream, friends and family said, all the way up until he died Wednesday night. He was the year’s first victim of gun violence in Champaign-Urbana.
Kristian Philpotts — or “KP,” as he would’ve preferred you call him — is remembered by his loved ones as a humble, ambitious, altruistic man, who left community service impacts in three cities and whose roaring laugh lit up the room for all 29 years of his life.
‘Captain Anchor Tenacious’A group of his brothers through the historically Black fraternity Iota Phi Theta gathered on Thursday to share their memories of KP and all that he stood for.
Ray Sankey, now living in Georgia, met Mr. Philpotts when he was a freshman at ISU; even then, he was passionate, energetic, family-centered and totally dedicated to becoming an Iota.
Sankey was one of the first to recruit him to the frat around 2011. Crossing into the brotherhood wasn’t an immediate process for Mr. Philpotts.
“Every time I would see him on campus, he’d say ‘I’m getting my books right, I’m getting my school right, I’m going to be ready,’” Sankey said. “It was college, we were kids, so we’d kind of just pass it over and think that it was nothing. But when I looked up in 2013, and they called from campus like ‘look who’s joining?’ I couldn’t believe it.”
Mr. Philpotts was a solo pledge to the fraternity in 2013. For Iota and some other historically Black fraternities, pledge classes are like ships. As technically the first and last pledge of his class, he earned titles of both “Captain” and “Anchor,” while his relentlessness earned him a nickname: “Tenacious.”
Brothers combined it for his full term of address “Captain Anchor Tenacious.”
KP clearly took to the latter; he gave his German Shepherd the name Tenacious, too.
As accomplishments racked up, his humility and privacy never seemed to budge. It’d take a lion’s effort to get him to gloat about anything — school, work, his frat.
His mother told him to focus on his studies freshman year, but he went behind her back and got two jobs — at a bakery and a Burger King. She didn’t find out until he published a social media post about it months later.
“I used to get on him all the time like, ‘KP, you need to be more confident in this situation,’” said Steven Austin, a younger Iota brother who Mr. Philpotts recruited.
He used to shy away from “strolling and stepping,” the rhythmic, often synchronized dance traditions the nine Black Greek organizations use to show their brotherly or sisterly connection.
“Me and him started working, we had practice day in and day out, and it got to the point where he’d do anything by himself,” Austin said. “He’d go to Eastern and the U of I and show out for the frat by himself.”
He was “crazy humble,” Austin added, but he didn’t want his brothers to be the same. “He pushed me to be out of my shell. He saw the potential in me.”
From an early age, Mr. Philpotts seemed drawn to serving others. He worked at the Chicago Park District from the time he was 13, his mother said, and began running youth outreach programs when he reached Bloomington-Normal and Charleston.
“A lot of it was self-funded,” said friend Andrew Martin of Champaign. “And it was usually around the appreciation of animals.”
Reggie Osborne, who met Mr. Philpotts at ISU, remembers accompanying him to an event for one of his veterinarian clubs. It was on the ISU quad, and there were games set up for all the kids, and the two helped educate them about science topics, animals, even the Iota fraternity.
“He was really able to be his true self around children,” Osborne said “When he was around kids, it was definitely one of those situations when ‘KP,’ he became Kristian.”
‘Stay true to yourself’Though he rarely gloated, KP possessed a quiet confidence, which popped through his iconic fashion sense.
“One thing I can say about KP, that for the rest of my life I’ve learned from him: stay true to yourself, no matter what,” he said. “He was going to dress how he chose to dress.”
Mr. Philpotts rarely arrived anywhere without his durag, a standout graphic tee, some baggy pants or any number of accessories.
“When he first told me he was going to be a veterinarian one day, I was like, ‘but you’re always sagging your clothes,’” Osborne remembers saying. “When you get your degree, are you going to be in scrubs and sagging your clothes?
“And he said, ‘Yeah.’”
He dressed with “a little swag, as they call it,” his mother said. “Don’t judge a book by its cover just because he dressed like that; he’s a young African American man with two degrees.”
“We’ll never see another Kristian, and I think he’ll have me back to wearing baggy clothes for sure,” Osborne said.
Another place where Mr. Philpotts seemed totally self-possessed was the basketball court.
Even if he wasn’t the greatest to ever to do it.
“That man thought he was Stephen Curry at one point,” Austin said with a laugh.
“It was either putting you in the post, or he was going to shoot. And if he missed, he’s going to foul you and get you out the way to go get that ball,” Osborne said.
He took to the sport, friends said, because basketball was an avenue to be himself; to compete, talk his trash and show off that smile if he got the win.
Marla has a video from the pair’s trip to Atlanta. When she stepped up for her first-ever karaoke session, “he laughed at me through the whole video,” she said.
“That laugh came from my father,” she said. “It’s so loud, his entire mouth is just wide open, like his whole breath is going into that laugh.
“And his smile, he had the most gorgeous smile.”
‘His name will be known’Martin, now an executive for United Healthcare, first met Mr. Philpotts about three years ago when he moved to Champaign and was searching for Iota brothers in the area.
“He was the first name someone connected me with, and even though I was 13 years older than him, within the last three years he’s been my little brother,” Martin said. “Just knowing him as an adult, it’s good to know he never changed.”
Together, Martin and Mr. Philpotts revitalized the Iota Phi Theta chapter on Eastern Illinois’ campus, dormant for nearly 30 years.
According to Martin, KP worked with the university to bring down the required number of fraternity brothers, and set off to do his own recruiting.
He even tutored some of the prospective pledges on campus, so they could get their grades up and join, Marla said.
By the spring of 2020, a couple of undergraduates had pledged Iota, Martin said. The organization has built up, pledge by pledge, over the last few semesters, and now it’s a recognized student organization.
“Iota Phi Theta hadn’t been seen on that campus since the ’90s, so no one knew about us at all. We had to start from scratch,” Martin said. “A hundred years from now, his name will be known as the person who did that.”
For the most part, Mr. Philpotts came to C-U for financial reasons — to earn money through ride-sharing in Campustown.
“His dream was to be at the vet med school at the U of I, that was all he talked about,” Martin said.
Mr. Philpotts visited Martin’s place as recently as last November. “He was battling getting older,” he said, and the two talked for a while about finishing his schooling and transitioning to his 30s.
Mr. Philpotts asked if Martin would write letters of recommendation if it came down to it.
“I was more than prepared to do that for him when the time arrived,” he said.
Daniel Johnson, another Iota now living in North Carolina, last spoke to him around five months ago. He was pleased at how, when the two talked, they could put all of the fraternity business aside.
“We was talking about life, we was talking about our dreams, we were talking about building families, building wealth for ourselves and our communities,” Johnson said. “I got him talking about different kinds of investment strategies and just how to put down roots for himself. He was taking to it so well. I was so excited to see what he did once he got set up in his career.”
‘Everybody loved him’His loss, for all, was sudden, heartbreaking, still too surreal to grasp.
“He didn’t do anything to deserve this. It wasn’t like he was doing something he wasn’t supposed to, it wasn’t like he was at the wrong place at the wrong time. He was simply trying to continue to keep money in his pocket and continue to fund his education,” Osborne said.
“The youth that took that away don’t even understand the magnitude of the person they took away. … Their lives were altered too, and now it’s multiple families that have to deal with losses, essentially.”
For Martin, this is a “sounding board” for him to grapple with gun violence in his community.
“I’m not going to let him die in my town, him being my little brother, and not do anything about this issue,” Martin said. “Whatever I need to do to spearhead something, I’ll do it.”
What keeps Mr. Philpotts’ friends going, they said, is the hundreds, perhaps thousands of lives he was able to touch in the short time he was given, all across the state.
“Even if you didn’t want to laugh, even if you weren’t in a good mood, all he had to do was laugh and that was going to make you laugh,” Brown said. “KP, everybody loved him. He was known to love in three different cities — Chicago, Champaign as well as Charleston.”
In the meantime, his mother, siblings and family are “still trying to wake up from this dream.”
“Be supportive of your children,” Marla said. “Love them and support them and have good relationships and communication with them.”
And for her son, there’s one more name you can remember him by: “Dr. KP.”
“When he became a doctor, that’s what he said he’d be called,” Marla said. “I feel like it shows how loving and caring he was.”