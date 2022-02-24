PAXTON — Mayor Bill Ingold remembers the first time he met Jim Kingston.
Kingston was a patrolman with the Paxton Police Department. The 16-year-old Ingold had just gotten his driver’s license and was driving around town, and Kingston pulled him over.
“He was a police officer, and the first day I had my license he saw me and said, ‘I didn’t know if you had a license. You’re very young.’ I was just 16,” Ingold said.
Future mayor met future mayor.
Kingston wasn’t that much older than Ingold — just five years, Ingold said.
Ingold looks back on those days with fondness. He also looks back fondly on the days when he served with Mr. Kingston in Paxton city government.
Mr. Kingston, who served as mayor of Paxton for 28 years, died Feb. 15. He was 78.
Ingold and others who knew him remember Mr. Kingston as a man devoted to the city where he grew up, and to his family.
In remembrance of the man, all flags at city buildings have flown at half-mast.
“It’s a great loss to Paxton ... and I feel like I’ve lost a friend,” said former Paxton police Chief Ken Mutchmore. “During my career, I worked for Jim Kingston when he was mayor in several capacities when I was a police officer.”
Former Paxton City Council member Tom McQuinn, now a Ford County Board member, said Mr. Kingston was “very dedicated. He always put the job of mayor first.”
“He took everybody’s concerns to heart,” he said.
McQuinn said one of Mr. Kingston’s strong suits was resolving conflict, “whether it be citizens or employees.”
He had a knack for being able to do it, he said.
“He just knew how to talk to people,” McQuinn said. “He worked out the best scenario possible, finding a middle ground.”
Mr. Kingston was first elected mayor in 1977. Prior to that and after working as a police officer, he served on the city council.
During his time as mayor, he served as president of the Illinois Municipal League board of directors and served on the Illinois Police Training and Standards Board.
Ingold and McQuinn credited his contacts with the Municipal League for benefiting Paxton.
The city procured $1 million from the Illinois Department of Economic Opportunity to bring businesses to Paxton. It was able to loan $15,000 for every job created.
That money brought “a lot of business to town,” Ingold said.
Ingold said the city continued to use that loan money over the years, including bringing Colmac Coil to town while Ingold was mayor, resulting in the creation of about 140 jobs.
Ingold, who was appointed to the city council by Mr. Kingston in 1990, said the city was able to retain that money and will be allowed to use it for downtown streetscape improvements.
“He was very dedicated and devoted to the city,” Ingold said.
McQuinn said one of Mr. Kingston’s biggest accomplishments was convincing Illinois Central Railroad to build three new bridges over the railroad cut that runs through town.
The cut was dug in the 1920s to enable train engines to make it up the steep grade on which Paxton sits. (Paxton is the highest point on the line that runs from Chicago to Cairo on the state’s southern tip.)
“We had five” bridges, McQuinn said. “We ended up with three. We were lucky to get three at the end.”
Ingold said Mr. Kingston was helpful to him when he took over as mayor.
“There’s things I do today that I tried to imitate” him, Ingold said. “I just try to think how Jim would have done it. Even when I was elected mayor in ‘05, maybe the first six months I would call up Jim and ask for advice. He’d say, ‘Come on over,’ and we’d talk.
“Never once did he say, ‘This is what you need to do’ or ‘This is what you ought to do.’ Instead, he said, ‘If you do this, this is what will happen’” and let Ingold make his own decision.
He said Mr. Kingston also encouraged him to talk things over with the city council.
“He told me two things: ‘Do your homework’ and ‘”No” is an acceptable answer. You’re never going to please everybody,’” Ingold said.
Said Mutchmore: “He was a good mayor. He did a lot for Paxton and was instrumental in bringing industry to Paxton. It’s really hard to express everything he did. This is a loss to Paxton that he is gone.”
He is survived by his wife, Iva Jean “Jeannie,” two children, three grandchildren and two-great-grandchildren.
His parents and a grandson preceded him in death.
A private family burial will be held in Glen Cemetery, Paxton.
Ingold said he plans to hold a service to honor Mr. Kingston’s memory, the details of which have to be determined.