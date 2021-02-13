URBANA — People who worked with Tony Carpenter in law enforcement said they didn’t know anyone who didn’t like the man.
“What wasn’t to like? Tony was a friend to everyone,” said Jeff Christensen. “He served as a mentor to many. He helped people. He really had a servant heart.”
Christensen, the former University of Illinois police chief, was among scores reeling at the loss of their friend and fellow officer who was laid to rest Friday.
Mr. Carpenter, 59, died suddenly on Sunday at his Rantoul home of natural causes.
An 18-year member of the University of Illinois Police Department, Mr. Carpenter had been off for an extended period due to a knee injury he sustained on the job a few years ago, Christensen said.
The parking lot of the Meadowbrook Community Church in Champaign was packed with vehicles, many of them from law-enforcement and fire agencies in the county. Following the service, dozens of vehicles joined in a respectful procession across town that made its way past the UI Police Department on Springfield Avenue.
There, an electronic sign on the front lawn flashed “Ofc. Anthony Carpenter” and “Be the Water,” a portion of a favorite quote of Mr. Carpenter’s from martial arts actor and philosopher Bruce Lee dealing with adapting to one’s situation.
The procession then continued past the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, where Mr. Carpenter worked for almost six years before joining UI police. He was buried in Elmwood Cemetery in Rantoul.
Mr. Carpenter lived in Rantoul with his wife of 27 years, Crystal. They have three children and four grandchildren.
“He was bigger than life, and I’m not talking about his physical size,” Christensen said of the officer who was about 6 feet, 6 inches tall and had the thick frame to support his height. “He was a mountain of a man.”
Christensen said Mr. Carpenter had great empathy for those he served and worked with and “didn’t let the negativity get him down.”
Besides being a patrol officer, Mr. Carpenter was also on the department’s “Targeted Response Unit,” dealing with whatever the prevalent crime of the day was.
That group was later rolled into the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force, a multi- jurisdictional agency that deals with violent crime and drug offenses.
“As great of a cop as he was, he was an even better all-around person,” Christensen said.
Christensen had many good stories about his friend but the two that readily came to mind had to do with Mr. Carpenter’s physical stature.
“Tony was driving in front of Kam’s and there was a long line outside with someone yelling at him, ‘I smell bacon.’”
At the time, Mr. Carpenter was driving one of the smaller marked Ford sedan squad cars that masked his size.
“Tony gets out of the little sedan and the guys who were yelling saw him and said ‘Maybe we should be more respectful. Sorry,’” laughed Christensen.
Christensen recalled that Kris Fitzpatrick was the interim police chief when the smaller sedan squad cars were purchased and asked Mr. Carpenter what he thought of them.
“He said, ‘It’s hard to wear my seat belt. I have to wear knee pads because my knees hit the dash, and I have to put a towel around my leather duty belt to keep it from getting scratched up,’” Christensen recalled. “Tony was the reason why we got our first sport utility vehicle.”
His size and easy-going nature served him well in his former job as a correctional officer in the Champaign County jail.
Charles Glass, who retired from the jail about a year ago after 28 years, had served as Mr. Carpenter’s field training instructor. Glass said his co-worker rarely had any issues with inmates.
“He was about 6-6, 6-7, the intimidating looking type, but a gentle giant,” said Glass. “He never went looking for a fight but if you picked one with him he had no problems finishing it.”
Glass and Mr. Carpenter were among the handful of African-American correctional officers at the jail. Both grew up in Chicago before making their way to Champaign County.
They shared a love of barbecuing and hot links from Moo & Oink, a Chicago food store.
“When he went (to Chicago), he’d pick me up some and I’d get them for him. We both grew up shopping there. We loved their hot links,” Glass said.
Outside of work, they played basketball on Sunday mornings “a lot when our bodies would allow it,” Glass said with a laugh.
“He talked a lot of trash on the court. He was always the tallest and biggest out there. One of his favorite lines was ‘You don’t want to bring that in here.’ I remember him saying it like 100 times and I would always try to bring it in there,” Glass said.